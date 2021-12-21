The McMinn County Sheriff’s Department, along with other law enforcement agencies, met at Walmart on Friday to help provide a Christmas to local children during their annual Shop with a cop event.
According to McMinn County Sheriff Joe Guy, the officers are always excited for this event.
“It is well supported by the community and we always have a good turnout of officers from our agency and even partner agencies,” he noted. “We even have the chamber of commerce helping us this year ... I can’t say enough about Walmart and what great partners they are to make this happen. They set us up in this large area (the garden center), we have Santa Claus and this is just really nice for the kids.”
There were 75 children nominated for the program through their respective schools.
“Everybody kind of splits up with the kids and takes them shopping,” he said. “They have a $100 gift card and they can buy whatever they want to buy.”
Guy noted that the event can have very touching moments, seeing the kids want to support other family members.
“Sometimes we will see them spend about half on themselves then they will be shopping for their family,” he said. “Normally what will happen is the officers will start putting in some of their own money to help them take care of them. This is a really good event and I’d say the officers get just as much out of it as the kids do.”
MCSD School Resource Officer Jayson Lamb stated this was his first year participating in this event.
“This is a pretty cool idea. It is my first year at McMinn and I think this is a really good thing for the kids,” he expressed. “I think this gives the kids an opportunity to spend time with an officer 1 on 1 so hopefully they won’t be scared when they see us out on the road and know that we are their friends and here to help them.”
Walmart Store Manager Scott Owens and Loss Prevention Manager Misty Johnson expressed their feelings on the event.
“It is great to see the kids come in every year and you see a lot of touching moments, like them buying things for their families instead of themselves, which is heartwarming,” Johnson said.
“This is great to be a part of the community and to see the community come together. It is amazing,” Owens added.
