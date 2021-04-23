Isaiah 117 House, a Tennessee-based organization that cares for children awaiting foster placement, is coming to Monroe and McMinn counties.
On Tuesday, April 27 at noon and 6 p.m., the non-profit will host a fundraising event at Ramble Creek. The event will introduce the fundraising campaign for Isaiah 117 House in Monroe and McMinn counties and consist of a catered meal and feature several speakers, including Ronda Paulson, founder, and executive director of Isaiah 117 House.
Attendance is by invitation only from a table host or sponsor. Anyone interested in hosting or sponsoring a table can contact Jennifer Collins at 423-519-3393 or at jennifer.collins@isaiah117house.com
For more information, visit facebook.com/Isaiah117HouseMonroe-McMinn
“We have spent several months raising awareness about a day many people never knew existed — removal day for a child. This event is about continuing that awareness and raising the funds to build a home for that child who is awaiting foster placement,” Paulson said. “This is a great opportunity to learn more about Isaiah 117 House and how to partner with us in making a transformational impact in the lives of children in Monroe and McMinn counties.”
Isaiah 117 House is a 501(c) (3) non-profit organization that provides physical and emotional support in a safe and loving home for children awaiting foster care placement. Currently, when a child is removed in a county without an Isaiah 117 House, the child must wait in the child welfare services office.
The child is often dirty, hungry, tired, scared and unable to bring any personal possessions. Isaiah 117 House allows for that same child to never go to an office, but rather a home with volunteers to care for them.
To learn more about Isaiah 117 House, visit www.isaiah117house.com
