The City of Athens municipal government now has in its ranks a certified IT executive.
Technology Manager Steven Croft was recently informed that he has passed all requirements and examinations of the Information Technology Management Leadership Executive (ITMLE) training program to achieve certification.
The ITMLE program was selected by CIO.com as one of the Top 10 IT Leadership Development Programs for seasoned IT managers, managers and other Chief Information Officers (CIO). The three-day workshop covers topics such as CIO knowledge, roles, methodology and change as well as IT strategic planning, thinking, governance and innovation.
“This was a most rare opportunity for me to network with some of the top CIOs from around the country,” Croft said. “I am grateful to the city that I was afforded the chance to attend this training. It offered great insights and I hope to use this knowledge to further influence and enhance Team Athens.”
The class was taught and facilitated by Eric Bloom, executive director of ITML and a contributing writer to CIO.com
Croft was hired by the City of Athens as its first-ever technology manager in December of 2018. He is the pastor of Boyd Memorial Church of God in Athens, a contributing columnist to The Daily Post-Athenian (DPA), was recognized in The DPA’s 2019 edition of 20 Under 40 and is a graduate of the Leadership McMinn Class of 2020.
“Steven has been a tremendous advantage for Team Athens, always going above and beyond to take care of the technology needs for our departments. I could not be prouder of this accomplishment for him and I know it will be a benefit to our entire organization,” City Manager C. Seth Sumner said.
