Both Future Farmers of America (FFA) clubs at McMinn County and McMinn Central high schools found success in regional, state and national competitions recently.
Both were recognized for their accomplishments during the November McMinn County School Board meeting.
The McMinn Central FFA soil judging team placed 1st in region competition and then statewide, Abigail Rayburn finished 2nd individually.
“There were 28 schools there and we beat all of them by over 60 points,” Central Ag Science teacher Josh Felker said.
He noted that Phillip Ryder finished 1st in the region, Rayburn took 2nd, Clay Beck was 6th and Trinity Raby was 8th.
He added that Rayburn’s 2nd place in the state ranks was based on a competition that was “very difficult, with a lot of calculations.”
“For the kids to have the ability to compete that competitively in the land evaluation contest, it is always a privilege for me to coach them,” he said.
Potential careers that can come from this experience include a soil biologist, working with the Army Corps of Engineers and working in construction, he noted.
FFA members from McMinn County High School also found success at their national convention at the end of October.
One member finished top four in the nation in one proficiency and the overall chapter received the gold award.
MCHS Ag teacher Clint Crisp specified three members of the team during the meeting who were present — Kenzie Mason, Abigail Henry and Kaitlyn Newman.
“They have quite a bit to do with our ability to compete, not only in our proficiencies, but also in our chapter,” Crisp said.
He added that the chapter recognition is based on “our program of activities that we do every year. At the end of the year, we fill out an application based upon the achievements we have been able to accomplish and the goals that we have met.”
It was based on that assessment that the MCHS chapter received the three-star gold award — the highest award that can be received at the national level, according to Crisp.
“We’re very proud of our students. They worked really hard,” he said.
The proficiency awards, he added, are based on “having an outstanding Supervised Ag Experience Program” that every ag class is required to offer.
The program can be discussed in class, but students have to accomplish their goals outside of class.
Areas students can choose to take part in through the Supervised Ag Experience Program include working with farm animals, landscaping, yard work and assisting an ag business or service.
“They can apply for proficiency awards,” he said, noting that two students won the state competition in their proficiency.
Kendall Coffey won in the diversified horticulture proficiency and Caroline Jaquish won in the nursery operations proficiency.
“They were the best in the state at what they did,” Crisp said.
Jaquish was also able to finish fourth in the nation in her proficiency.
“We’re certainly honored and proud of her,” Crisp noted.
