EDITOR’S NOTE: This is the third part in a series of stories on growth in the local region. The first story, featuring McMinn County Mayor John Gentry talking about the impact of regional growth on the county, was in the Feb. 7 edition of The DPA. The second part, an interview with Athens Public Works Director Ben Burchfield on growth in the City of Athens, was featured in the Feb. 16 edition.
State Rep. Mark Cochran (R-Englewood) believes that the growth seen in the local area over the past few years has been similar to what the rest of the state has experienced in that time.
Across the state, he said, Tennessee has steadily been growing in population, travelers and industry over the past five years.
“I think because of the quality of life here, it attracts thousands of new people every month,” Cochran said. “The biggest way that we are addressing the growth in this year’s session is with the highway bill.”
The bill will “inject” new funding into roadway infrastructure in an attempt to ease the heavier traffic sites across the state, he said. That bill is being led through the House of Representatives by State Rep. Dan Howell (R-Ocoee), who represents Meigs County.
“With so many people moving to your state, you have to make sure that you have the infrastructure to keep up with that growth,” Cochran expressed. “The bill that is working its way through the House and the Senate is an additional $3 billion being put into our roads, highways and bridges.”
In addition to that, the large metropolitan areas such as Memphis and Nashville are looking into the possibility of express lanes.
“We have such congestion in those areas that without the express lane option you would use up all of the gas tax dollars fixing those congestion problems,” he noted. “That’s tax dollars that could be going to other areas of the state, but with the express lane option you would have several new lanes that would allow people to pay to travel faster.”
According to Cochran, the express lane would be different from a toll lane.
“Another part of the same transportation bill will be another $300 million to local governments,” he stated. “It will go directly to highway departments and the money is through a grant program. We know that state roads aren’t the only ones being traveled on frequently and that county roads will need work as well.”
Cochran believes the future for Tennessee will be a bright one.
“We have seen growth in many different areas. People like to be where they are free and Tennessee is one of those places,” he stated. “Where other states aren’t doing well, the people who are seeking freedom are moving to Tennessee.”
Cochran stated residents have seen a lot of new industry move to Tennessee, including areas that had been exclusive to other states.
“Companies like Smith & Wesson, which had been in Massachusetts, has moved into Maryville so that industry growth is certainly leading to the population growth,” Cochran said. “Certainly I think over the last five years we have seen a vast increase in growth. I think over the last three or four years that growth has increased and part of that could have been due to how other states handled the response to the pandemic and they saw that Tennessee erred on the side of freedom.”
Cochran welcomed all of the new residents of Tennessee with a cautionary message.
“Remember why you are moving here to Tennessee and why you are leaving your home state,” he expressed. “Don’t try to enact the same policies that negatively impacted the state you left. You want to keep what attracted you to Tennessee and we are happy that Tennessee is your new home.”
