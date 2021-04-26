Both McMinn and Meigs counties saw a slight increase in their unemployment rates for the month of March.
According to the State of Tennessee, the unemployment rate for McMinn County for the month of March was 5.3% — an increase of 0.4% from the previous February rate of 4.9% — and Meigs County rose 0.1% during March for a rate of 6.2%.
State of Tennessee Statistical Analyst Patrick Todd stated the numbers were a little surprising.
“In March we typically see the numbers go down a little bit, but March doesn’t really change a whole lot to begin with,” Todd said. “I guess it is not that unusual.”
He believes some of the reason for the increase could have more to do with neighboring counties that rely on each other for work.
“It could be that some of the surrounding areas saw some job loss and that affected those who commute to work,” Todd said. “So some people may not be working due to losses of jobs in other counties.”
When calculating the unemployment rate, a person’s county of residence is taken into account instead of where they work. So if someone who lives in McMinn County commutes to a neighboring county and loses their job, that counts against McMinn.
Looking ahead to April’s rate, Todd noted the month of April typically sees a decline.
“Last April was an exception but this April, like most Aprils before, would probably decline a little,” Todd predicted. “Though it has really been more unpredictable than usual this last year.”
The national rate fell in March, dropping 0.4% to 6.2%, while the state rate climbed by two-tenths of a percent, from 4.9% to 5.1%
McMinn and Meigs were not alone in March seeing their rates rise, as 86 counties trended up while only five fell and the rate held steady in four.
That leaves the rate less than 5% in 32 counties, between 5% and 10% in 63 counties and above 10% in none.
In the surrounding area for the month of March: Roane County climbed 0.3% for a rate of 5.5%, Rhea County jumped 0.3% for a rate of 6.6%, Polk County increased 0.2% for a rate of 5.2%, Monroe County rose 0.7% for a rate of 5.1%, Loudon County climbed 0.4% for a rate of 4.6%, Hamilton County rose 0.3% for a rate of 4.8%, and Bradley County jumped 0.5% for a rate of 5.1%.
