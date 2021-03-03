E.G. Fisher Public Library is seeking expanded funding from both Athens and McMinn County government.
Library Director Peyton Eastman and McMinn County Library Board Chairman Tyler Forrest gave a presentation at the Athens City Council’s annual Strategic Summit last weekend. Forrest’s portion of the presentation addressed some of the library’s upcoming financial priorities.
“I’m not going to ask you for money. I’m really going to ask for your help,” said Forrest. “I think this is a community-wide issue that we need to address.”
Forrest first explained the library’s interest in increasing the rate of pay for its employees. He noted that front desk staff currently make the minimum wage of $7.25 an hour and professional staff earn $10 per hour.
“Staff pay is really at the very bottom of the market, which is causing high turnover throughout the library staffing ranks,” said Forrest.
The proposal was to incrementally increase those wages to $10 per hour for front desk staff and $15 an hour for professional staff by 2023.
The City of Athens currently provides about 50% of the library’s annual funding for fixed operating costs — $144,300 per year. The last increase supplied by the city was a $1,000 hike in 2008. McMinn County government provides the remainder of operating funds.
“As you’re working on your budget this year, I would ask that we really think heavily about this,” said Forrest. “I understand it’s a commitment in MOE, which requires a longstanding commitment, but it’s still something worth considering.”
MOE, or Maintenance of Effort, represents the minimum amount the city is expected to provide on a yearly basis. The library’s proposal asks the city to consider increasing this amount just over $30,000 by 2023.
Forrest also previewed several projects that are part of the library’s five-year capital improvements plan. These include a complete repainting of the library’s exterior, renovations to its restrooms, and replacement of the heating and air conditioning units in three phases over three years.
“E.G. Fisher right now is 25 years old,” said Forrest. “It’s still a beautiful building. We’re very lucky to have it in this community, but a building that size … requires investment.”
Forrest suggested that the council consider supplying one-third to one-half of the funding for these projects as part of the city’s capital budget, with a combination of internal library funding and a capital allocation by McMinn County government to make up the difference.
The library is currently seeking potential grant funding that could offset some of these expenses.
Council Member Jordan Curtis asked if the library could possibly benefit from becoming a city-run facility.
“I think that is something, from a library board perspective, that I would strongly encourage you pursue,” replied Forrest. “I see a lot of synergies and cost savings that could be realized by doing that, assuming a funding agreement could be worked out with the county.”
City Manger C. Seth Sumner suggested that he and Forrest discuss this possibility and present their findings to the council, as well as McMinn County government.
Forrest said a similar presentation will be made to the McMinn County Commission at its annual planning retreat later this year.
