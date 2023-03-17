With two interviews set to fill the opening at city manager, Athens City Council members discussed the updated draft employment agreement Thursday.
Mayor Steve Sherlin spearheaded the creation of the agreement, making alterations to a previous employment agreement while adapting many of the details to what the current council desired.
The framework of that agreement passed unanimously Thursday, though Sherlin noted that negotiations will likely take place with whoever the council chooses for the position.
The annual salary listed in the agreement is $104,574, lower than the final pay former City Manager C. Seth Sumner received of $120,488.53 as well as his initial salary of $106,565. Both an annual evaluation and potential salary increases “at any time” are included in the agreement.
Benefits to be offered include health, dental, life and vision insurance as well as participation in the retirement plan. The new city manager will also have an annual $6,000 vehicle allowance to be paid in biweekly installments.
The agreement also guarantees reimbursement for any work-related trip within the 50 U.S. states, however it requires council pre-approval for any international journeys.
The document also requires the new city manager to move within the city limits of Athens (if not already there) inside of nine months after being hired. The city council agrees to pay the new manager up to $5,000 to make the move.
Should the new city manager be fired at some point, reasons for the firing to be “for cause” are listed: use or abuse of alcohol or related drug or narcotic that interferes with their duties; conviction for any felony; conviction of any “crime of moral turpitude;” conduct that brings “public disrespect, contempt or ridicule upon the City of Athens;” violation or breach of duties; financial fraud or tax avoidance.
