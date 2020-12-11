Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee, Department of Economic and Community Development Commissioner Bob Rolfe and Confluent Medical officials announced Wednesday that the company will locate new operations in Chattanooga.
Confluent Medical will invest $8.3 million to expand its capabilities to manufacture high-performance medical tubing. The project will create approximately 80 jobs in Hamilton County over the next few years.
Confluent Medical, headquartered in Scottsdale, Ariz., utilizes its materials science expertise to develop proprietary manufacturing technologies which produce implantable and life-critical medical devices for the world’s leading medical device companies. Confluent specializes in vascular implantable Nitinol, implantable textiles, balloon catheters and complex catheters.
“Confluent Medical’s decision to establish new operations in Tennessee reinforces our reputation as a top state in the medical research and life sciences industry. The skilled workforce in Hamilton County has once again attracted a top business and I would like to thank everyone for their efforts in bringing this respected business to Tennessee,” Lee said.
“Tennessee continues to make enormous strides in the life sciences realm and we are proud to welcome another medical device manufacturer to the Volunteer State,” Rolfe added. “Companies in this industry provide high-wage, high-growth opportunities to Tennesseans and we appreciate Confluent Medical, a global leader in the contract manufacturing of specialized medical devices, for choosing to invest and create jobs in our state.”
Confluent officials also expressed excitement at the news.
“TNECD was instrumental in Confluent Medical choosing the Chattanooga area for our new operations. TNECD provided a smooth process for a new business to understand the advantages of establishing a medical manufacturing business in Tennessee,” Confluent Medical Chief Commercial Officer Doug Hutchison said. “As the recent pandemic has demonstrated, having a strong medical manufacturing in the U.S. is vital to support our healthcare systems. Confluent Medical has found the Chattanooga area an ideal location for us to grow into what we expect over time will be hundreds of jobs producing life-saving medical devices. The local talent pool of skilled workers is ideal for recruiting for these technical and manufacturing positions.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.