Cleveland State Community College is taking a new approach at helping students fit education into their schedules.
The Tennessee Board of Regents institution has launched short-term courses beginning Spring 2021.
“This is a strategic initiative that will allow more students, of all ages, to take more classes in a shorter period of time,” said Dr. Bill Seymour, president of Cleveland State Community College. “We’ve had a goal to grow short-term classes at Cleveland State. In cooperation with Academic Affairs, as well as the faculty and staff of the college, we’ve made that happen for 2021. This is another step to make going to college easier and more convenient. They are shorter classes a student can take for full college credit.”
Short-term courses will last seven weeks, instead of the standard 15-week semesters Cleveland State offers online and on-campus throughout the year. Course offerings available in the short term include: Computer Applications, Early World History, English Composition II: Literature, First Year Seminar, Fundamentals of Communication, Introduction to Art, Introduction to Ethics, Introduction to Music, Introduction to Psychology, Introduction to Sociology, Lifespan Development Psychology, Modern American Literature, Modern World History, Principles of Macroeconomics and Principles of Microeconomics.
“We want to give students the flexibility they need to schedule classes around their work and family life,” added Dr. Barsha Pickell, vice president of Academic Affairs at Cleveland State Community College. “This will allow students to focus on fewer courses at one time, as well as allow them more times to enroll throughout the year. We are doing what needs to be done to meet our students where they are in life.”
To learn more about Cleveland State’s short-term courses, visit MyCS.CC/Short erClasses
For additional college information, call 423-472-7141 or visit the college’s main website at Cleveland StateCC.edu
