The City of Calhoun is proposing a project to convert largely unused property into a public recreational area.
Calhoun City Manager Joe Bryan addressed the McMinn County Commission at its recent strategic planning retreat regarding the development of a greenway and park along the banks of the Hiwassee River. Bryan said the land in question, called the “Backwater,” is located between Highways 11 and 163 on its west and north, Main Street on the east and the Hiwassee River on the south.
“We’re proposing and have already started doing some work on a possible greenway and a river park in this area,” explained Bryan. “What’s this going to provide? It’s going to provide a place to teach history. It’s going to be a fantastic spot for recreation, health and fitness. And the plants and the wildlife are unbelievable.”
The 18-acre site is managed by the Tennessee Valley Authority (TVA) and is currently zoned as industrial property. Bryan said Calhoun is currently working with TVA to have the land rezoned from industrial to recreational.
The city has spoken with officials from Resolute Forest Products, which is directly adjacent to the property on its west side.
“They are 100% with us on going to TVA and saying we want to see that recreation; it serves no industrial purpose,” said Bryan, who added that Southern Ionics, which borders the property on its southeast corner, has made a comparable statement regarding the potential rezoning.
If this rezoning happens, the city can then obtain a land use agreement for the property.
“At that point, we can start looking towards grants and funding and start this greenway,” said Bryan.
He noted through documentation that 3,000 Cherokees from North Carolina were placed on this land in June 1838 during the Trail of Tears Native American removal.
Bryan noted that there are already multiple points of access into the proposed park and another that could be developed in the future.
“That would be a pedestrian bridge that comes from Charleston that is going to be suspended on the Hiwassee River,” he explained.
Bryan added that the Hiwassee River Heritage Center has altered a trail plan to bring the trail to Calhoun and put the planned river park on the Calhoun side of the river instead of Charleston.
“This was a big plus for us that they want to do that,” said Bryan. “This will eventually connect with the Cleveland greenway.”
The county commission designated this project as its number two priority at the close of the retreat. County Mayor John Gentry is assisting Bryan in seeking rezoning of the property.
