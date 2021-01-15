MCMINN COUNTY

County Commission will meet at 7:30 p.m. Monday, Jan. 18, via Zoom. This meeting will be conducted pursuant to Tennessee Executive Order 16, which permits electronic meetings due to the COVID-19 global pandemic. The Zoom meeting ID is 843 8119 9575.

ATHENS

City Council will meet at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 19, in the Burkett Witt Council Chambers at the Athens Municipal Building.

ETOWAH

Board of Education will meet at 6 p.m. Monday, Jan. 18, at Etowah City School.

