County Commission will meet at 7:30 p.m. Monday, Jan. 18, via Zoom. This meeting will be conducted pursuant to Tennessee Executive Order 16, which permits electronic meetings due to the COVID-19 global pandemic. The Zoom meeting ID is 843 8119 9575.
City Council will meet at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 19, in the Burkett Witt Council Chambers at the Athens Municipal Building.
Board of Education will meet at 6 p.m. Monday, Jan. 18, at Etowah City School.
