The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) has released its annual Crime In Tennessee report, highlighting the trend in crime reporting for each department in McMinn and Meigs counties.
The report is based upon crime statistics submitted by all law enforcement agencies across the state.
The agencies report crimes to the Tennessee Incident Based Reporting System (TIBRS), which is the state’s version of the FBI’s National Incident Based Reporting System (NIBRS).
“The TIBRS Program continues to serve as a model for the nation and remains successful because of the continued cooperation by Tennessee’s law enforcement community. The TBI provides TIBRS training to commissioned and non-commissioned law enforcement personnel across the state. TBI remains committed to this effort and will continue to provide the training and technical assistance necessary to collect the most accurate and comprehensive crime statistics,” stated TBI Director David B. Rausch in a letter at the beginning of the report.
Rausch stressed that the numbers provided should only be used to see trends inside individual department and not to compare one department to another.
“As always, we strongly discourage ranking of law enforcement agencies according to the statistics. There are too many demographic, socio-economic and other factors out of the control of law enforcement that contribute to the nature of the crimes committed,” Rausch noted in the letter. “Crime varies from place to place and ranking the agencies based solely on number would neither be fair to the agencies nor their communities.”
On the local level, the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department had 1,022 total offenses last year with 484 being cleared, giving the county a 47.36% clearance rate.
That was a decrease in total offenses from 2019 when the department reported 1,190 offenses and cleared 503 of them, but the rate rose from 2019’s 42.27%.
The total number of arrests the county made in 2020 was 485 with 469 arrests being adults and 16 being juveniles.
In 2019, the department logged 683 arrests, 673 adults and 10 juveniles.
Burglaries fell by 68 from 2019 to 2020, as 183 were reported two years ago and 115 occurred last year.
The Athens Police Department reported a total of 2,445 offenses last year with 1,292 reported as cleared, giving Athens a clearance rate of 52.84%.
That marks a decrease across the board, as reported offenses were 2,674 and 1,460 were cleared, for a rate of 54.6%.
The APD reported 1,138 arrests in 2020 with 1,060 arrests being adults and 78 arrests being juveniles.
In 2019, the department reported 1,341 arrests, 1,243 of them adults and 98 juveniles.
Domestic aggravated assaults climbed some in 2020, increasing from 32 in 2019 to 40 in 2020.
The Etowah Police Department reported a total of 339 offenses last year with 237 cleared, giving the department a clearance rate of 69.91%.
That marks a decrease across the board, as offenses reported in 2019 were 348 and 266 were cleared for a rate of 76.44%.
EPD reported 242 arrests made in 2020 with 227 being adults and 15 juveniles.
There were 252 arrests reported in 2019, 241 of them adults and 11 juveniles.
The Englewood Police Department reported 57 total offenses with five cleared, giving the department a clearance rate of 8.77%.
In 2019, the department reported 95 total offenses with 41 cleared, for a rate of 43.16%.
EPD reported six arrests made last year with all six being adults.
In 2019, there were 48 arrests, 42 of them adults and six juveniles.
The Calhoun Police Department reported eight total offenses for 2020 with one offense cleared, giving the department a rate of 12.5%.
In 2019, there were four offenses and none of them were cleared.
The department made five arrests last year with all five being adults. In 2019, no arrests were made.
The Niota Police Department reported 76 total offenses last year with 37 offenses cleared, giving the department a clearance rate of 48.68%.
That was an increase in all areas for the department, as it reported 53 offenses in 2019 with 20 cleared, for a rate of 37.74%.
The department made 16 arrests in 2020 with all 16 being adults. In 2019, there were 18 arrests made, 17 adults and one juvenile.
The Meigs County Sheriff’s Department had 494 total offenses last year with 154 of them being cleared, giving the county a 31.7% clearance rate.
In 2019, all numbers were higher, as the department reported 628 offenses and cleared 234 of them for a rate of 37.26%.
The total number of arrests made last year was 189 with 187 being adult, one being a juvenile and one of an unknown age.
In 2019, the department made 374 arrests, 371 of them adults and three juveniles.
There was a substantial drop in domestic simple assault incidents reported, falling from 58 in 2019 to 23 in 2020.
The Decatur Police Department reported a total of 103 offenses for 2020 with 35 cleared, giving the department a clearance rate of 33.98%.
Those are all decreases from 2019, when the department reported 108 total offenses and cleared 56 of them for a rate of 51.85%.
The department reported 40 arrests made last year with all of them being adults. That’s also a decrease from 2019, when it made 71 arrests, 70 of them adults and one juvenile.
There were 506,558 total offenses across the state with 198,058 being cleared, giving the state a 39.10% clear rate.
The number of arrests for last year, across the state, was 265,115 with 251,913 arrestees being adults, 13,118 being juvenile and 84 being of an unknown age.
The majority of the people who committed crimes last year were males, making up 69.2% of arrests, while arrests of women were 30.8%.
The highest percentage of those arrested were white, totaling 66%, while 33% of all those arrested were Black.
The most frequent reported age group was between 25 and 34, making up 31.7% of those arrested and that has been the highest reported age group for the past four years.
