The Tennessee Riot Bill took effect last Thursday to enhance penalties for anyone allegedly paid to participate in a riot or travel from outside the state to participate in a riot.
According to State Sen. Mike Bell (R-Riceville), the bill was brought to him by State Rep. Bryan Terry (R-Murfreesboro), who sponsored the House version of the bill.
“The interest for the bill came from the riots that happened last year all over the country,” Bell said. “I arrived in Nashville the day after they had a riot and I got to see all of the destruction and the damage to buildings.”
He recalled the courthouse in Nashville had been set on fire while other government facilities and private businesses had been damaged.
“We want all people who riot, who cross that line from a peaceful protest into a violent protest, which is the definition of rioting, to be punished,” Bell stated. “Especially when we heard rumors, nothing confirmed, that some of the rioters were being paid and some were coming from out of state. We don’t want anybody committing acts of vandalism and acts of rioting, but we especially don’t want Tennessee to be a place where people feel free to come in from other states and participate in criminal activities or incentivizing getting paid to riot, so that is where the bill came from.”
He noted the bill passed “overwhelmingly” upon its presentation. It succeeded 73-20 in the House and 27-5 in the Senate with one person not voting.
The bill states rioters who are paid or come from out of state will receive a mandatory minimum of 45 days in jail and the court must order restitution for any injury, property damage or loss incurred as a result of the offense.
“This increases the penalty of both potential jail time and monetary finds if you get convicted of rioting and if you came from out of state with that purpose or if you got paid to riot,” Bell stated. “Just know that we are not talking about peaceful protests or even loud protests. We are talking about when that line is crossed and criminal activities are committed while protesting. I saw the damage that was in Nashville and it was nothing compared to what they saw in large cities across the country, but it was still bad.”
He hopes the bill will act more as a deterrent rather than having to be put to use.
“I hope people see that Tennessee is serious about cracking down on rioters,” Bell expressed. “I hope it is more of a deterrent than anything.”
Bell stated he did not believe the bill would be retroactive concerning those who participated in the events last year.
“I do know that they have arrested one person and charged him with multiple crimes, I believe, and he was an in-state person,” Bell recalled. “He is kind of a professional ‘protester’ in the Nashville area but he has been the only guy that I believe has been arrested and charged with the crime so far.”
