Chris White, president and CEO of Peoples Bank of East Tennessee, announced Tuesday that the bank has closed on a deal with CapStar Bank to purchase two of its closed branches.
Of the two branches, one is located on Highway 68 in Madisonville and the other is located on Congress Parkway in Athens. These branches were closed by CapStar following its merger with Athens Federal.
“We are very pleased to obtain these two branches and we look forward to serving the customers in those areas as well as offering our existing customers additional locations for all their banking needs,” White said.
The Madisonville branch is scheduled to open in January and the Athens office is set to open in April.
