The first establishment serving liquor by the drink is up and running in Etowah and that led to a look back at the history of alcohol in the town.
Etowah Area Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Durant Tullock noted that alcohol has been a part of Etowah since its inception in 1906.
“There were 2,000 men at the start to build the railroad,” Tullock said of Etowah’s birth. “The stores and businesses were all geared toward men. There was legalized beer, but there was always liquor around that you could purchase.”
The liquor, however, was not legal at the time.
Historically, two places that sold the illegal alcoholic beverages were the Stafford Hotel and the Hole in the Wall, Tullock said. However, he noted that the sales at the Stafford Hotel were unbeknownst to the owner at the time.
When Prohibition became the law from 1920 through 1933, that ended legal beer sales in the town, but the alcoholic beverage would make a comeback.
While beer sales were legal in the town once again after Prohibition ended, Tullock added that they were “pretty regulated,” citing a law in 1938 that restricted the sale of alcohol between 9th Street and 12th Street. Tullock noted that he’s been unable to figure out why beer sales were banned in that area.
Beer sales “slowly started to work their way back after Prohibition,” Tullock noted. However, he added that things changed after the 1946 murder of Burkett Ivins.
“It pretty much disappeared,” Tullock said of the sale of beer inside the town.
Ivins was a one-time federal prohibition agent and, later, McMinn County sheriff.
For some time after that, Tullock noted that Etowah residents could still buy beer, it just had to be sold outside the city limits.
That didn’t stop all bootleg sellers, however, as Tullock noted one man had a place set up behind the current post office on 5th Street in order to sell to railroad workers.
Things began to loosen up in the town again in 2012 as two referendums passed — one to make Etowah the first McMinn County municipality to allow package stores and the second to legalize liquor by the drink sales.
The retail package store referendum passed at the time 629-464 and the liquor by the drink referendum was approved by the people 598-496.
That led to Harry’s Wine & Liquor becoming the first package store in town.
Tullock noted that he was the first person to buy a bottle from Harry’s, even though he doesn’t drink.
“I wanted to have it for historical purposes,” he said.
Now, almost 10 years after the referendum legalized it, Webb’s Bar and Grill in Etowah is serving liquor by the drink.
“We’re excited for our family business and for Etowah,” Owner Misty Webb said. “Being the first liquor by the drink restaurant in Etowah is exciting. We hope to keep growing Etowah as big as we can get it.”
Webb, who is also a city commissioner, said the plans are for her restaurant to get most of its liquor from locally owned Starr Mountain Distillery.
She also added that the restaurant plans to be careful when serving drinks and they’ve added an experienced bartender. Tullock noted that he’s not concerned about safety in regard to Webb’s.
“This restaurant is run by very responsible people,” he said.
Tullock said he believes the nine year gap between the referendum passing and the first liquor by the drink establishment shows the cautious way that change can occur.
“We still live in an age where people feel concerned about drinking publicly,” Tullock said.
However, he added that before liquor was legal in Etowah, it was not uncommon to see residents travel to get the product.
“Some people were driving to Loudon and pouring a drink on the way back,” Tullock said. “This gives people a choice not to have to drive a long distance to get a drink.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.