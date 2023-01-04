The local United Way’s current campaign is coming close to a close, but money is still being raised.
According to United Way of McMinn & Meigs Counties President Paige Zabo, the organization is close to reaching their goal.
“Currently we are a little over $600,000 and our goal for this campaign is $730,000,” Zabo said. “We still need everyone’s support and it is not too late to donate.”
Contributions can be made by mailing a check to the United Way’s office, through their website at www.uwmcminn-meigs.com, through payroll deduction at a person’s workplace and in person at the United Way office.
The United Way traditionally ends their campaign sometime between the end of January through mid February.
“It is very important for us to meet our goal,” she expressed. “In order for our partner agencies to meet the needs in our community, provide emergency support and perform their programming it is vital that we meet this goal.”
Zabo expressed her gratitude to everyone who has helped support the organization and their partner agencies.
“We appreciate everyone’s support who has donated already,” she said. “We and our partner agencies couldn’t do what we do without the support of the community. It doesn’t take a big donation to make a difference, so just giving anything helps.”
In preparation for being able to provide as much help as possible to the community, Zabo looks forward to receiving this year’s ALICE report, which is an acronym for Asset Limited, Income Constrained, Employed people.
“I am very excited to get new data. There is an ALICE website you can visit called unitedforalice.org that shows data anyone can view,” Zabo stated. “It is our fastest growing population and is comprised of people who are working and are one emergency away from going into poverty.”
According to Zabo, the ALICE population has continued to grow since the pandemic.
“Through inflation, grocery prices going up, rent prices going up and more it has been really hard on the them,” she stated. “This report was started with a United Way in New Jersey and other states caught on ... We started doing our own research for the State of Tennessee and it is broken up into the different counties and we can see that it is the fastest growing population of people.”
This information can help United Way and partner agencies know where support is needed.
“Anyone who wishes to help outside of donations can volunteer and get involved,” Zabo said. “Just being community advocates for us and help support our partner agencies will really help and you can gain more information by visiting our website.”
Zabo extended her gratitude to everyone in the community.
“Thank you for your supporting United Way,” she expressed. “We cannot do what we do without the support of our community and we support the communities in McMinn and Meigs counties and all that they do to support their neighbors here locally.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.