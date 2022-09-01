A new industry will make its home in Etowah, creating more than 100 jobs and investing half a billion dollars into the community.
On Thursday, local, county and state officials were on hand at the Etowah Depot to announce that Piedmont Lithium Inc. has agreed to locate in the North Etowah Industrial Park. Piedmont Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Keith Phillips announced that the new industry expects to create 117 new jobs and invest $582 million into the local community.
Etowah Mayor Burke Garwood, Etowah City Manager Russ Blair, McMinn County Mayor John Gentry, State Rep. Mark Cochran and Tennessee Department of Economic and Community Development Commissioner Stuart McWhorter were among the officials on hand for the announcement.
"We're still on that cutting edge of transportation technology," Cochran said, noting the significance of Etowah being a town created for rail transportation in the early 1900s. "The reason for that has to be the values of this community lending themselves easily to innovation. We are honored to have (Piedmont) here."
McWhorter noted that the salary range at Piedmont is expected to be "significantly greater than the county median wage."
"We're super excited about that part of this announcement," he said.
He also noted that McMinn County being centrally located in East Tennessee, having access to railroads and already having a "skilled workforce and a workforce eligible population" were all reasons that Piedmont chose McMinn County and, more specifically, Etowah.
He also noted that the "strong local leadership" in the area was a key as well.
"We can't do our work in Nashville without the help of our local leaders," he said.
Phillips took the podium, noting that his company is "really happy to be here" and then recalling the history of his institution.
It began six years ago with the mission of developing lithium for the lithium-ion batteries in electrical vehicles. He noted the plant will focus on lithium hydroxide processing, refining and manufacturing.
The company began in Belmont, North Carolina and he said it has been able to quickly expand because of increased demand.
He said that in China, 25% of new cars sold are electric, in Europe that number is 20% and in the U.S. it's 6%.
"Those numbers have been growing dramatically," he said.
Once the company decided to expand, Phillips said he knew he wanted to be somewhere in this region.
"We looked at over 30 sites in seven states," he said. "The labor base in this part of Tennessee we're very excited about. Etowah was a clear leader in every category."
Phillips also noted that he believes this may just be the first of many successful industry pursuits in McMinn County.
"Our presence will help that," he said. "We think we'll be a magnet here for other companies."
Blair also spoke, recalling Etowah's history as it relates to Thursday's announcement.
"On these grounds 116 years ago, this town was born," Blair said. "On these very grounds, we continue to plan and continue to build."
Blair talked about how Etowah was created by the railroads to help ship product to and from various locations. It has since continued to develop around the rails and the depot in the middle of town.
"Now these very rails on which this city grew, we will continue to grow," he said. "Our leaders ... fought to ensure Etowah has a seat at the table."
