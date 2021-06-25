McMinn County’s national representative recently commented on a pair of major issues in the local area and across the country.
This month marked the grand opening of the McMinn Higher Education Center as classes began on June 1 and a grand opening celebration was held on June 11.
U.S. Rep. Chuck Fleischmann (R-Tenn) noted that this was a significant event for the local area that he was happy to see.
“I am thrilled about the opening of the McMinn Higher Education Center,” Fleischmann said.
“The center will allow more students to receive a high quality education close to home and open the path for them to chase their dreams.”
The center is located at 2345 Denso Drive in Athens and is the new home of Tennessee College of Applied Technology — Athens, Cleveland State Community College’s Athens campus and the McMinn County UT Extension Institute of Agriculture.
Fleischmann also discussed the failure of the U.S. Senate to achieve cloture on House Resolution 1, nicknamed the “For the People Act.”
The bill passed the U.S. House of Representatives 220-210, but was filibustered in the Senate and failed to reach the 60-vote requirement on Tuesday. The final tally in the Senate was a 50-50 deadlock.
Democrats argue that the bill would clear hurdles to voting, lessen the influence of money in politics and minimize the partisanship in gerrymandering congressional districts.
Republicans, meanwhile, argue that it would improperly nationalize the election process, taking the authority away from the states while not fixing problems in the system.
For his part, Fleischmann said he was happy to see the bill fail to meet the cloture requirement.
“The so-called For the People Act does nothing to benefit the American people. This partisan bill would federalize our elections, repeal Tennessee’s voter ID law, allow public money to fund political campaigns and codify disastrous policies such as ballot harvesting,” he said. “I believe that each state should have control over their elections and the one-size-fits-all approach would undermine Tennesseans’ faith and confidence in our election system.”
