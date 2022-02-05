The Athens Area Council For the Arts is set to host a variety of programs for Black History Month.
Among their programs will be a series of videos that will be available starting Monday, Feb. 7 that will be available to watch on the AACA’s Facebook page and on the Athens Arts Council website.
“At the arts council we always strive to have a diverse representation of artists and programs from all racial backgrounds, but it was important to us to include people of different ethnicities in the planning for Black History Month,” said AACA Executive Director Lauren Brown. “We called together a wide range of community stakeholders to meet at the Arts Center and we invited the library and museum too in the spirit of community collaboration and what came out of the conversation was the fact that we needed to have more conversation about the black experience in this community from both a historical perspective to present day.”
The video series was organized and spearheaded by Arts Center Board Member Cynthia McCowan, who titled the series “The Conversations of Black Folk.”
“It will be four episodes that will come in three parts,” Brown noted. “The first one is a group of people who lived at Free Hill and it will be about their life at Free Hill as well as what happened to Free Hill with urban renewal, which is something that is not talked about a lot in this community …
“The second part of the series is about reflecting on being raised black in this community and maybe outside — and that will feature six people in a conversation — and the final one will involve a variety of people because the topic will be on racial equality and if we are there yet, so it was important for organizers to include everyone in that conversation.”
The first part of the series, “Remembering Free Hill: A Community of Free Blacks in Athens, TN, Established in the Mid-1800’s” will air in two parts, with the first part being on Feb. 7 and the second part on Feb. 14.
The second part of the series, “I Was Raised Black: Remembrance & Reflections,” is planned to air on Monday, Feb. 21 and the third part, “Are We There Yet: The Journey to Racial Equality,” is planned to air on Monday, Feb. 28.
“I think this is incredibly important ... I was listening to the first group talk about Free Hill (Monday night) and it was clear to me how much emotion there is around these conversations,” Brown expressed. “The fact that there is a platform for these experiences to be shared across the community, I hope that people will watch, will listen and will learn.”
McCowan explained that her suggestion for the program was to do stage stories, believing it would be much better than someone performing an interview.
“We tried to be intimate and have the hard conversations,” McCowan said. “My perception is that difficult history or perceptions are things not openly discussed in this community ... The first installment of this series, Remembering Free Hill, allowed the people who lived here to share their stories.”
McCowan believes it is important for for the community to host these types of discussions.
“I want the black community to be visible,” she expressed.
“I’m always fighting. I’m fighting for them to be visible, viable and valuable and integrate fully into the community.”
She reflected upon the recording of the first video that took place Monday night.
“I wanted to give them that opportunity, a safe place, and freedom to share their pain because what happened to Free Hill was painful and they are still living that pain,” she said. “I think once you get to a place where some catharsis could happen, then I think they will come out of the shadows and feel like they can unite again. I look forward to more, the next two conversations will probably be just as difficult and I hope that it lands in a good place in people’s hearts.”
