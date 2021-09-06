Tennessee Valley Federal Credit Union has announced the Idea Leap Grant semifinalists for 2021 and an Athens business remains in the running.
“We congratulate these 10 entrepreneurs who have advanced to Idea Leap Grant semifinalists,” said Tommy Nix, vice president of business and commercial services. “The pandemic has certainly been challenging, but especially for small businesses.
The success of America’s small businesses is essential to our economy.
The Idea Leap Grant Initiative will provide funding to five local small businesses to help them further develop their businesses.
Whether the entrepreneurs use it for capital improvement projects or for marketing purposes, we know that it will have a direct impact on their success.
“As a not-for-profit credit union, it is our mission to help our community thrive.”
TVFCU initially received nearly 150 Idea Leap Grant applicants.
Then the quarterfinalists were invited to submit a five minute video about why they should receive a grant.
An independent panel of volunteer judges reviewed the 23 submitted videos and grant applications to select the 10 finalists.
Now, the community has a chance to help identify the People’s Choice Finalist.
Visit tvfcu.com/vote or check out TVFCU’s YouTube page to watch the videos.
Among the semifinalists is Athens business Salon Posh, owned by Allison Stiller.
The grant would expand the salon, creating a space for continued education for license professionals, as well as adding manicure tables, pedicure chairs and treatment rooms so that the business can offer more services.
To get access to the digital ballot, text “TVFCU” to 833-369-4063. Text the corresponding letter associated with their team number. Voting closes at 5 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 10.
The finalist with the most votes at 5 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 10, will be named the People’s Choice Finalist.
The grant selection committee will select the other four finalists.
Then five finalists will compete for one of five grants valued at $21,000, $15,000, $10,000, $7,000 and $5,000.
TVFCU’s Fourth Annual Idea Leap Grant Pitch Competition will take place during Startup Week Chattanooga on Tuesday, Oct. 19.
TVFCU is closely monitoring the COVID-19 surge.
For the health and well-being of all involved, TVFCU may have to pivot from an in-person event to a virtual event.
Follow TVFCU on social media for the latest competition details.
For more information about the Idea Leap Grant, visit tvfcu.com/IdeaLeap Grant.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.