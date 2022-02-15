Giving was in focus on Thursday at the McMinn County Living Heritage Museum as the United Way of McMinn & Meigs Counties held its Annual Meeting and Awards Luncheon.
Several people who had given of their time efforts over the past year were honored and an update was offered on the progress the organization has made toward meeting its annual campaign goal.
During the meeting, 2021 United Way Board Chairman Greg Moses turned the gavel over to his successor, Shane Sewell.
As he did so, Moses updated the progress of the current campaign fundraiser. He said they’re currently short of their $725,000 goal, but that the campaign will continue at least though March.
“We feel confident we’ll meet our goal,” Moses said.
Sewell spoke after Moses, expressing his feelings on becoming the new chairman of the board for the organization.
“I feel very blessed that I can live in this community,” Sewell said. “It is an honor and a privilege to step in and chair the United Way board this coming year.”
Former United Way Director Frank Snyder also spoke, commemorating the accomplishments of Allen Boyd in the organization. Boyd passed away last year.
“If you look in the dictionary under southern gentleman, you’ll see his picture,” Snyder said of Boyd.
Boyd was born in 1924 and grew up in Athens. He served in World War II and retired from the military as a colonel after 41 years of service.
Boyd’s wife, Lucille, started the first kindergarten class in Athens and Boyd himself joined the United Way in a part time role in 1985.
“He was very community minded and community oriented,” Snyder said.
Over a five-year period, Boyd, working out of his office in the old Robert E. Lee Hotel, began annual audits of the organization, started cash accounting, raised the campaign goal from $192,000 to $315,000 and laid the groundwork for the purchase of the future home of the Hope Center.
“He really did a lot of amazing things in that short period of time,” Snyder said.
Several awards were also given out during the meeting, including three Spirit of the Community awards to Starr Regional Medical Center, Creed & Howard and Food City of Athens.
Four individual awards were given to members of the community as well for their charitable actions.
• Erica Peden was awarded the Joseph T. Frye Award for “exemplifying the community spirit and caring vision of Mr. Frye throughout the years.” Peden works for the Athens-McMinn Family YMCA, assisting the community there, and her charitable endeavors include working with the McMinn Regional Humane Society, the Athens Kiwanis Club and the local warming shelter.
• United Way Chief Financial Officer Meloyne Adams received the James H. Willson Award, which goes to a United Way staff or board member each year. “She is a devoted wife, mother, wonderful big sister and daughter who knows that family comes first,” United Way Board Member Patti Greek said of Adams. Adams has been a part of United Way for 16 years.
• The Meigs County Volunteer of the Year is Gracie Harris, a senior at Meigs County High School. She works every weekday at the Boys and Girls Club of Meigs County and has asked to be employed there once she graduates from high school.
• Food City Store Manager Rusty Rollins received the Dick Dyer Award. Moses noted that it is Rollins’ “caring spirit’s desire to serve our community and make it a better place.” Along with using his role at Food City to raise money for various charitable organizations, Rollins has also assisted with the Friendly Fellow Club and the Kiwanis Club of Athens.
