With cold weather becoming more of a norm in the area, Englewood Fire Department Chief Billy Roach urged people to exercise caution during the chills.
Roach encouraged everyone to do proper checks and maintenance on heating equipment.
“Make sure that your heat units are checked, your chimney is cleaned and working smoke detectors,” he said. “Smoke detectors are a major thing. Everyone needs smoke detectors in their house.”
Fire caution should also be approached outside of the home as well to prevent any outdoor fires from becoming uncontrollable.
“Tennessee requires burning permits from Oct. 15 through May 15 but you need to be careful,” he noted. “The weather has been extremely dry and we had a lot of fires (Monday), so make sure that you get your permit and check the weather.”
Returning to the topic of indoors, Roach discussed the most common causes of house fires that he has encountered during his tenure in the fire service.
“Heaters that are too close to combustion materials and drop cords/power strips. We have seen power strips become overloaded and cause fires,” Roach said. “Another thing we see are wall heating units. They have a thermostat on them and people forget about it and move things in front of them, but a lot of the causes are from heaters that are too close to materials that can burn.”
Those who are in need of smoke detectors can contact the fire departments in their area.
“A lot of the departments in McMinn County have grants through the Tennessee Fire Marshal’s Office. It has grants to put smoke detectors in houses,” he noted. “We will come out and install them for you and make sure they are working and are placed in the right position.”
Those who already have smoke detectors should check their devices twice a year, according to Roach.
“We always tell them to check when you change the clocks,” he stated. “Some of them need to have their batteries changed and we recommend changing the batteries when you change the clock.”
Last month, during state fire prevention week, the Tennessee Fire Marshal’s Office gave out some tips for fire safety as well. They include:
• Smoke alarms should be installed inside every sleeping room, outside each separate sleeping area and on every level of your home. Smoke alarms should be interconnected so when one sounds, they all sound.
• Know at least two ways out of every room, if possible. Make sure all doors and windows open easily.
• Have an outside meeting place that is a safe distance from your home where everyone should meet.
• Practice your home fire drill at least twice a year with everyone in the household, including guests.
Another tool people can get for home safety against fires is fire extinguishers, according to the Englewood chief.
“If you buy a fire extinguisher make sure that you have the correct ones for your house,” Roach said. “If you have a fire, make sure to call 911 and leave the residence. Shut all the doors and if you are asleep at night make sure to keep all of the doors closed as that helps prevent the spread of a fire should one start. I hope everyone will be safe, practice good fire safety, take care of each other and have a great holiday season.”
