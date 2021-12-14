The Monroe County Chamber of Commerce has announced that Englewood resident Kimberly Anderson has been hired as the new director of Membership Development.
This announcement comes as the result of the resignation of Karen Carey, as Carey transitioned to a new role with the City of Madisonville.
“We couldn’t be more excited for Karen as she takes on her new role with the City of Madisonville. They are lucky to have her. We absolutely wish her the best and appreciate the time she devoted to the chamber of commerce,” stated Monroe County Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Brandy Gentry. “This transition created a great opportunity for the chamber to expand this position. As Kimberly comes aboard, it was important for the chamber to utilize her skillset to the best of our ability. Mrs. Anderson is filling a new role to the chamber as director of Membership Development. We are certain that she will really be an asset to our diverse business community. We are looking forward to expanding and diversifying the many ways we are able to serve our members with the addition of this role.”
Anderson comes from the McMinn County Economic Development Authority (MCEDA) where she has been serving as the executive assistant and workforce coordinator. The MCEDA is an organization that supports industrial recruitment and retention in the McMinn County area, providing many transferable skills to assist the Monroe County Chamber of Commerce.
Anderson began her employment with the chamber on Sept. 211 and has since been encompassed in both chamber work and the community.
“I am very ecstatic to be working with the Monroe County Chamber of Commerce as they develop this brand new role to enhance their benefits to members,” said Anderson. “I am excited to be coming back home to the county where I grew up and have so many beautiful memories. I am thrilled to be able to work with Mrs. Gentry and our chamber board and diplomats. Mrs. Gentry has been a role model of mine as a professional woman for many years and I am very excited to be learning from her. I look forward to working with our many members across our county, developing a vital economy while also preserving the amazing quality of life Monroe County has to offer its residents.”
Anderson earned her Bachelor of Science degree from Tennessee Wesleyan University, where she still currently works in the athletics department as the head cheerleading coach. She is currently pursuing her Tennessee Certified Economic Developer designation from the University of Tennessee Center for Industrial Services.
She graduated from the Athens Area Chamber of Commerce Leadership McMinn Class of 2021. Anderson has also completed the Workforce Institute and Rural Leadership Institute through Tennessee Valley Authority’s Economic Development Training.
Anderson and her husband, Justin, are both Monroe County natives and currently reside in Englewood.
