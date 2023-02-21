McMinn County Trustee Phil Tuggle is reminding taxpayers that Tuesday, Feb. 28, is the last day to pay property taxes before interest and penalty must be added.
The Trustee's Office will be open 8:30 a.m. to noon every Saturday in February and Monday-Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
“We will accept mail postmarked by Feb. 28 and it will be legal even if received a couple of days later,” said Tuggle.
The Trustee drop box is located at the top of the steps on the Washington Avenue side of the McMinn County Courthouse; however, any payments deposited in the drop box after Feb. 28 will be subject to penalty and interest.
The law requires the Trustee to send unpaid "business personal property" taxes and 2021 delinquent taxes to Chancery Court on March 31. Delinquent taxes are assessed interest and penalty plus court costs and attorney fees if sent to court. All delinquent county taxes must be paid before current 2022 taxes may be accepted.
Property taxes can also be paid online. Go to tennesseetrustee.com, click on McMinn County and follow the instructions.
Taxpayers with delinquent taxes can call 745-1291 or email ptuggle@mcminncountytn.gov for the correct amount due.
•
Registration is now open for Junior 4-H Camp, which will be held May 29-June 2, 2023, at Clyde Austin 4-H Center in Greeneville.
The registration deadline is May 19, 2023, at 4:30 p.m.
This camp is for youth who are in fourth through sixth grade as of Jan. 1, 2023. The five-day camp will include swimming, shooting sports, mini golf, group sports, zip-line, tubing, nature hikes, crafts, woodworking, T-shirt, airbrushing, gaa-gaa, four-square, wildlife, music and more.
Registration forms must be finalized at the McMinn County UT Extension Office.
Camp spaces are filled on a first-come, first-served basis. Once quotas are filled, registrations will cease and a waiting list will be established. You will be notified of your status. Camp fees are non-refundable.
The cost is $300 per camper and tickets may be purchased online at https://secure.touchnet.com/C21610_ustores/web/product_detail.jsp?PRODUCTID=2799&SINGLESTORE=true
The cost includes transportation, lodging, meals, camp T-shirt, and activities.
•
Nominations are now open for the Febb Ensminger Burn Woman of the Year award.
The all-women committee, many being past recipients of the former Business Professional Woman of the Year award, will be considering several criteria including:
• Excellence in leadership
• Professional accomplishments
• Involvement in the community
• Participation in civic organizations
• Passion for volunteer efforts in the community
Nominees should be at least 40 years of age and have been a resident of McMinn County for at least 15 years.
Crescent Sock Company is the sponsor of the Woman of the Year award, which was named in memory of Febb Burn - the wife of a co-founder of Crescent and mother of Harry T. Burn. She was instrumental in convincing Harry to cast the decisive vote for women’s suffrage - the passage of the 19th Amendment.
The inaugural winner in 2021 was Mintie Willson and 2022’s winner was Harriell Blair.
If you would like to nominate someone for this award, send a signed letter of recommendation along with details about their leadership roles, accomplishments, awards, involvement in local civic organizations and volunteer work in the McMinn County community.
Submit nominations to Crescent Sock Company as follows:
Via mail to: Attn: WOTY, P.O. Box 669, Niota, TN 37826
Via email to: callen@crescent-inc.com (Cathy B. Allen) or sbboyd@crescent-inc.com (Sandra B. Boyd)
The deadline for nominations is Tuesday, March 10. The committee will review all nominees and select a winner. The award will be presented at the annual meeting of the Athens Area Chamber of Commerce in April 2023.
•
The Athens Regional Park playground will be closed to the public until further notice.
The purpose of this closure is to make playground improvements. The department advises that this area will be posted no trespassing and that it is unsafe due to heavy equipment working in the area.
For more information, contact Parks & Recreation at 423-744-2704.
•
The 77th Annual Awards Meeting, sponsored by the Athens Area Chamber of Commerce, is Thursday, April 20, at The Barn at Faith Farms starting at 5:30 p.m.
Each year at the event, the chamber honors members of the community with various awards. Tickets are available for purchase at the Chamber of Commerce office, located at 13 North Jackson Street, or by phone at 745-0334.
•
On March 1, all unpaid 2022 city property taxes will become delinquent, with a penalty added at the rate of one and one-half percent per month for each month taxes are delinquent until paid.
Citizens of Athens may avoid this penalty by paying 2022 property taxes prior to March 1.
After March 1, all unpaid 2021 city property taxes must be filed in Chancery Court for collection. Court costs, additional penalties, and legal costs may be avoided by paying 2021 property taxes prior to March 1.
For more information, contact Finance Director Mike Keith at 423-744-2712 or email mkeith@athenstn.gov
•
Nominations are being accepted for the Athens Young Man of the Year award, which will be presented to a deserving recipient at the Athens Area Chamber of Commerce Annual Meeting, which will be held this year on April 20.
Candidates must be 39 years of age or younger and date of birth should be included on the application.
Nomination forms are available upon request at 423-746-5202.
Tennessee Wesleyan University sponsors this award and all nominations should be sent to the President’s Office, Tennessee Wesleyan University, 204 E. College St., Athens, TN 37303.
Deadline for nominations is Wednesday, March 29.
•
Nominations are now being accepted for the Athens Young Woman of the Year award to be presented at the Athens Area Chamber of Commerce Annual Banquet on Thursday, April 20.
This award is sponsored by Tennessee Wesleyan University, which also sponsors the Young Man of the Year award.
Candidates for the Young Woman of the Year award must be 39 years of age or younger and date of birth should be included on the application. Candidates should exhibit leadership qualities and participate in providing overall contributions to community welfare.
Nomination forms are available upon request by calling 423-746-5202 and nominations should be sent to President’s Office, Tennessee Wesleyan University, 204 E. College St., Athens, TN 37303.
Deadline for nominations will be Wednesday, March 22.
•
The City of Athens annual audit for the fiscal year ending June 30, 2022, has been completed by the independent third-party auditing firm of Neal, Scouten & McConnell of Chattanooga.
Copies of the audit, in detail, are on file in the Finance Department, located at Athens City Hall, 815 North Jackson Street, and may be reviewed by any interested citizen between the hours of 8 a.m. and 5 p.m., Monday through Friday.
The annual audit is also available online at www.athenstn.gov/finance
The annual financial audit serves as a detailed accounting of all revenues and expenditures for the local government. Citizens are encouraged to review the document to inspect the city’s fiscal condition.
For more information, contact Finance Director Mike Keith at 423-744-2710 or email mkeith@athenstn.gov
•
The Athens Public Works Department announces the following closures:
The areas to be affected are the sidewalk and parking spaces 155, 156, 157 and 158 on White Street, from Washington Avenue to Madison Avenue. There will also be an intermittent closure in the right-hand lane of N. White Street during the construction period. These closures will last until Friday, May 19, at 6:30 p.m. The purpose of this closure is for building renovations.
Motorists are advised to use extreme caution and watch for detour and traffic control signage, pedestrians and work crews, equipment, and construction material. Motorists should allocate additional time for traffic delays when traveling in this area. Pedestrians are advised to use alternate sidewalk routes and avoid the construction zone.
For more information, contact the Public Works Department at 423-744-2745.
•
The Athens Public Works Department announces the following street closure:
The areas to be affected are parking spaces 161, 162, and 163 on Madison Avenue, from White Street to Jackson Street, and parking spaces 109, 110, and 111 on White Street, from Madison Avenue to Bank Street. These closures will last until Friday, April 14, at 5 p.m. The purpose of this closure is for building remodeling.
Motorists are advised to use extreme caution and watch for traffic control signage, pedestrians, and work crews. Motorists should allocate additional time for traffic delays when traveling in this area.
For more information, contact the Public Works Department at 423-744-2745.
•
Athens Parks and Recreation will host the 37th Annual Daddy Daughter Dance on Friday, Feb. 24, and Saturday, Feb. 25, 2023, in the McMinn County High School cafeteria.
Ticket sales for this year’s event have begun online at athenstn.gov/parks
In-person sales have begun in the Athens Parks and Recreation office.
The four dances will be held Friday, Feb. 24, at 7:30 p.m., and Saturday, Feb. 25, at 1 p.m., 4 p.m., and 7:30 p.m. Doors will open one hour prior to each dance for photos. There are only 500 tickets available for each dance, and tickets will not be sold at the door.
Tickets are $12 per person, and each person attending must have a ticket to enter. Professional photography packages, which include two 5x7s and eight wallets, are also available for $14 per package. Photography packages may be purchased with tickets or during the dance. All tickets are now digital and will be sent by email after purchase. They can either be printed or scanned from the purchaser’s mobile device at the door. Tickets are available for purchase until they are sold out, including on dance day, however no tickets will be sold at the door.
All dads and daughters will receive a free commemorative pin at the dance. Door prizes will also be awarded during each dance.
For more information, contact the Office of Parks & Recreation at 423-744-2700, opt. 3.
•
Families are invited to join the 1,000 Books Before Kindergarten program at E.G. Fisher Public Library.
This program is a nationwide challenge that encourages parents and caregivers to regularly read aloud to their children. By reading just one book a night, families can reach the 1,000-book goal in three years and provide their children essential early literacy skills.
Research shows that the most reliable predictor of school success is being read to during early childhood. Reading to children from an early age can help close the vocabulary gap and prepare children to enter kindergarten with the skills they need to succeed.
The program is free of charge and available to all families with children between the ages of birth and five years. Registration is now open.
For more information, call the library at 423-745-7782, or visit fisherlibrary.org
