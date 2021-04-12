MCMINN COUNTY
A joint meeting of the McMinn County Properties Committee and McMinn County School Board Building Committee will be held at 3:30 p.m. on Wednesday, April 14, at the McMinn County Center for Educational Excellence, located at 3 S. Hill Street. The purpose is to tour the county schools for future improvements
ATHENS
Board of Education will meet at 5:30 p.m. on Monday, April 12, at the Administration Building. Public access to this meeting will be via live streaming on Microsoft Live.
City Council will hold a study session at 5:45 p.m. on Monday, April 12, at the Athens Municipal Building.
ENGLEWOOD
City Commission will meet at 6 p.m. on Monday, April 12, at the Englewood Community Center.
NIOTA
City Commission will meet at 6 p.m. on Monday, April 12, at the Memorial Building.
MEIGS COUNTY
Planning and Zoning Commission will meet at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, April 13, in the Pete Jennings Assembly Room on the second floor of the Meigs County Courthouse.
DECATUR
The following meetings will be held on Tuesday, April 13, at the Decatur Municipal Building: Meigs County-Decatur Joint Economic and Community Development Board at 6:30 p.m.; and Decatur Board of Aldermen at 7 p.m. The Decatur Municipal Planning Commission will not meet in April.
