North City School held its Future Ready Family Engagement Night event this past Wednesday to expose students to various higher education opportunities within the community.
While this year was the second year of the event, the program itself is actually a continuation of the project “Read Together, Grow Together” that was created by Event Organizer Lori Farley.
“This event was born from a program that I started four years ago called ‘Read Together, Grow Together’ that focused on the school reading a book together with videos of people from the community talking about their love for reading and what job they had,” Farley recalled. “At that time I was in the library and I was seeing all of the connections the kids were making about jobs and the types of education you would need to get said job. So through that process I realized we could really take that a step further and really hone in on post-secondary opportunities.”
Farley is an instructional coach at North City School.
She stated that now they dedicate one week out of the month where they focus on post-secondary opportunities.
“It is always great to see an idea come to life and to really see the school come together and support the kids,” Farley said. “Learning about post-secondary experiences is something that, for me, I didn’t start thinking about until high school so I am absolutely thrilled that students at North City get the opportunity to learn about their options in life now.”
The event also focuses on the vocabulary terms of the different types of post-secondary education.
“We talk about the different types of schools they can attend — such as two year, four year, technical, etc,” Farley noted. “We have a whole program here called ‘Yes For College’ and when we say college we mean any certification that you can get after high school.”
Farley originally feared this event would be difficult to sustain moving forward.
“Luckily we have a great staff at North City and everyone wants to pitch in and help,” she expressed. “One of the things I find fascinating is hearing the kids talk about where they want to go. Here they are already speaking about schools they may want to attend and I can’t help but think about how amazing that is.”
The school has received positive feedback from the parents concerning the event as well.
“I think the goals have been reinforced with this event and moving forward we would like to see it grow and have more representatives from colleges, certification programs or even people from the community who would like to highlight post-secondary options,” Farley said. “We want our kids to have a great education and to succeed, so I think layering in these programs really opens up that window beyond school and gets our kids thinking about their futures.”
The event also contained booths for parents who may be considering additional education as well, such as Tennessee Reconnect, which helps adults obtain higher education.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.