The McMinn County Economic Development Authority (MCEDA) plans to make the county’s industrial parks more appealing to industries next year.
Reflecting on 2022, MCEDA Executive Director Lindsey Ferguson stated that things have been busy for the MCEDA.
“We have seen a lot of prospect activity and we made a huge announcement in September with Piedmont Lithium coming to North Etowah,” Ferguson expressed. “That is really going to be a shot in the arm for us as far as economic development and potentially getting other looks from companies by having an industry such as Piedmont here.”
Reflecting upon the year, Ferguson noted the industries in McMinn County have shown their resiliency as they continue looking to hire.
“It is better than it was but it’s definitely not fixed as far as open positions are concerned,” she stated. “We are seeing people trend in the right direction but they still have open positions that they can not fill. That is a challenge that we have seen that we have focused on a lot this year.”
The MCEDA has assisted the industries with their workforce through a variety of programs and events, such as partnering with veteran services during their veteran bootcamp, hosting a career fair with McMinn County Schools and hosting their annual industry awards.
Looking ahead towards next year, the MCEDA plans on performing site development on McMinn County’s industrial parks.
“We have four other industrial parks so we need to start prioritizing site development on those,” she noted. “We partnered with the county and the City of Athens to look at some site development at the Mt. Verd Industrial Park.”
She noted the Tennessee Valley Authority has prepared them a new master plan for developing the Mt. Verd site.
“We are going to prioritize doing site development at all four sites,” she said. “We won’t be able to do it all at once but we will chip away at it. We will also be working on new signage for the industrial parks to create more of a cohesive appearance.”
Most of the site development will consist of clearing and grating.
“Our county does such a good job of supporting the EDA and recruiting industry and I hope that we can keep that strong relationship that we have together,” she expressed. “I believe that showing the importance of site development is needed to help bring in and recruit industry.”
Ferguson said while her organization is always on the lookout for new industries, she’s appreciative of the ones currently here.
“We have seen a lot of activity and good things are on the horizon,” she said. “We are appreciative of our industry that is already here, they work so hard to overcome the challenges they have seen with this workforce climate and we really commend them for all their efforts in pushing through and keeping McMinn a great place to live and work.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.