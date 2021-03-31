The students who helped bring the Storybook Trail to life at Athens Regional Park reunited Sunday to make a new donation.
The former Athens City Middle School students regrouped at the Storybook Trail at 7 p.m. Sunday night to deliver a monetary donation to the McMinn County Education Foundation and Let’s Read 20 Foundation to help recover some of the losses from the recent fire.
The students believed meeting up at the Storybook Trail meant something extra.
“This place is important because it is a recreational site to help increase literacy and fitness in our community,” one student said. “This is a way to get out, read, be with your parents and being outside with nature at the same time.”
One of the students spoke about the importance of the donation being made that day.
“The Let’s Read 20 Foundation is such an important part of the community and it helps teach kids to love reading early,” the student said. “That has been proven to help reading ability and set kids up for success in life. By helping our community we are helping everyone with this program.”
Retired Athens City Schools teacher Ginger Robinson expressed her thoughts on seeing the students gather at the park to make the donation.
“It is really emotional to see them all here,” she said. “Each student played such a pivotal role ... Everyone played a role here and everyone showed up to support each other.”
The students donated $3,300, which will be split among the education foundation, Let’s Read 20 and Athens Parks & Recreation to help them maintain the Storybook Trail.
The trail was opened in 2019 and it was founded collaboratively by a class of then-eighth grade ACMS students, led by Robinson and with the help of sponsors.
The students worked for eight months to get the project underway, with activities including planning, public speaking and grant-writing to get the trail opened.
The trail is trail encircled with signs displaying pages of a children’s book and it is located on North Mouse Creek Trail at Athens Regional Park.
