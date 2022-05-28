A new public event will soon take place to teach children proper flag etiquette and more.
The event, called Children’s Flag Day, will be sponsored by the American Legion and held at Athens Regional Park on Flag Day, June 14.
According to McMinn County Veteran Services Officer Susan Peglow, the event is free to the public with an intended audience of children ages 6-10 and will be held from 10 a.m. to noon.
“Anyone who would like to sign their kids up to participate will need to contact my office, the Veterans Affairs office,” she said. “We are hoping to get 20 children to participate, however if we happen to get more signed up then we will extend the hours to a different time for them.”
Current planned projects for the day consist of the history of the flag, proper respect and handling of the flag, hands-on crafts, meeting veterans and snacks.
“This is to teach Americanism,” she stated. “The best way to have a good citizen is to teach them how to be a good citizen.”
The American Legion sponsors events to teach United States patriotic values.
“We should be proud of our country and proud of what it stands for,” Peglow expressed. “We are supposed to be the bright beacon and this is to teach children that.”
The event will be teaching the children through various activities to help them retain the information.
“The flag is technically a living, breathing thing. It is not just material, it represents all of the people who have fought and died for it,” Peglow said. “It represents freedom and we want to teach children how to appreciate and take care of it.”
Peglow hopes to be able to make this an annual event, however that will be determined by the success of this year.
“During the American Legion Convention I got the idea of doing this here and Flag Day was the best day to do it,” she recalled. “It will be in summer, it will give them something to do and parents can choose to participate or not in this as well. We just want the children to understand the importance of the flag, how to treat it and why we do it ... The love of our country and the love of our flag is here and we need to teach our children.”
