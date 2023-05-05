The Englewood City Pool is planned to open later this month, however there are still a few details to be worked out prior to its opening.
According to Englewood Town Manager Joe Cline, the pool is currently slated to open on May 27.
“We haven’t set the hours and the rates just yet but we will do so Monday night at the board meeting,” Cline said. “Once we set the hours and rates, we will post it for the community.”
Additionally, the Town of Englewood is short on lifeguards and is currently looking to hire three or four people for the position.
“The amount of lifeguards that we have will also determine the hours we will be able to keep the pool open for,” he noted. “If anybody is interested in being a lifeguard, please come by city hall and pick up an application.”
Experience in the position is not necessary as lifeguard training is currently available at the YMCA.
“The Y still has several courses to certify lifeguards but anyone who pursues that route will have to pay for the courses themselves,” Cline stated. “The city will reimburse a limited number of guards, so depending on how soon you get certified and we hire them will depend on if you get reimbursed or not.”
The opening of the pool is an annual event that the city looks forward to.
“We have a limited amount of recreational activities for the children so this is something that we always look forward to providing,” he expressed. “We always have a really good turnout at the pool. It always starts out large and dwindles down as it gets closer to school starting, but I believe that our rates on passes and admission are competitive and that we will see a good turnout.”
Cline hopes to be able to have the pool open as often as possible this year, provided they acquire enough lifeguards to staff it.
“We want to provide this service to everybody who wants to use it,” he said. “Reservations will be allowed this year for pool parties and more but we won’t start taking reservations until just before the pool opens. We plan to make a proper announcement concerning the reservations sometime next week or so.”
The cost of reservations may be different this year compared to last year, however discussion on the cost of reservations is expected to take place during the city commission meeting on Monday night.
