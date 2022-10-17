DENSO Manufacturing Athens Tennessee recently celebrated 25 years of production in McMinn County.
The facility in Athens held its groundbreaking ceremony in July of 1995 and construction began that October. Another ceremony was held on Sept. 28 to celebrate the plant’s continued production 25 years later.
“All of you are here because you are part of the success by your efforts in the community,” DENSO Athens President Marty Deschenes said to those in attendance at the ceremony. The event was attended by company officials and various members of the McMinn County and City of Athens communities.
Deschenes has served as the company president for the past 3-1/2 years.
“The heart and character of a company is truly set by the people who are in that building,” Deschenes said. “In our hard work together to successfully conduct (our) mission every day, for each of us individually it puts money in our pocket, it helps us to take care of ourselves, our family, the people we care about and our friends. But more importantly, along with that, our hard work helps the person next to us in the company take care of themselves, their family, their friends. As we’re taking care of ourselves, we’re spending that money in the community where we live and where we work and it enables other people to take care of themselves and their family and their friends. I think that’s what it’s truly about.”
DENSO Director of Manufacturing and Engineering John Seavey also spoke, recalling some of the history of the company. Seavey has been in place at the Athens DENSO since the end of 1995.
“We had our first shipment in September of 1997,” Seavey said. “I remember it distinctly, thinking ‘what are we doing, we’re just a bunch of kids here.’”
Seavey said at the time he had just turned 30 and several others at the plant were around the same age.
“We had such good people that talked to us and developed us and gave us support,” he said.
Expansions have taken place to the company throughout those 25 years, including adding a cafeteria in 2004, an on-site clinic and gym in 2007 and the eco park during the 2016 to 2019 stretch.
“It’s a really great little park,” Seavey said.
Also during the ceremony, a joint proclamation on behalf of the City of Athens and McMinn County government was presented to DENSO officials. McMinn County Mayor John Gentry, Athens Mayor Bo Perkinson and Athens City Manager C. Seth Sumner were all on hand to present the proclamation.
“When I look over the crowd, I see friends,” Gentry said. “What DENSO has done for 25 years is improve the quality of life. They have set a standard of manufacturing and that influence has really spilled over into our other industries as to what is expected — efficiency, stewardship and quality.”
Gentry said DENSO’s impact reaches beyond the people it employs and the increase in tax revenue the city and county collect.
“I think their impact has been far reaching beyond that,” he said. “DENSO being successful has really propelled McMinn County and the City of Athens upward and to greater heights because of the standards you’ve set.”
The joint proclamation Gentry read was meant to “honor and recognize DENSO” for its benefits to the county and city it operates within.
