The water and park will be full of activity this weekend in Calhoun.
Calhoun’s annual River Town Festival will kick off Friday, July 22 at 5 p.m. and continue through Saturday, July 23 until 3 p.m.
Friday’s events will be at the Hiwassee Meadowland Park with a variety of food vendors offering hot dogs, kettle corn, funnel cakes, BBQ pork tenderloin, beef brisket, potatoes with BBQ, Snobiz, chicken wings, pork ribs, smoked burgers, piggy tots, nachos, egg rolls and a variety of drinks. Craft vendors will be onsite selling a wide variety of homemade crafts and jewelry with other market place vendors.
Friday night’s entertainment begins at 5 p.m. with the Tim Hughes Quartet followed by September Song. At dark the Hallmark movie “Valley of Light” will be shown in the pavilion. The movie tells the story of a World War II veteran who returns home and finds that his parents have died and the family farm has been sold.
Feeling lost in the world, he makes his way to a small southern town, much like Calhoun, where he must start rebuilding his life. He loves to fish and, several times during the movie, references are made to the Hiwassee River.
Saturday’s events begin at 8 a.m. at the Hiwassee Meadowlands with the 5k and 1k “Run to the River.” A historic walk through town will begin at 8:30 a.m.
At 9 a.m. events move to the Hiwassee River Blueway on Cherokee Crossing where the cardboard boat regatta race will take place. At the same time, the “Duck Race for Charity” begins upriver as 500 numbered ducks are released. The ducks will begin their journey down river towards the Hiwassee Blueway.
Individuals riding on large yellow ducks will help move the small ducks toward the finish line. Some of this year’s duck riders include employees of Bowater Credit Union, McMinn County Mayor John Gentry and others. The purchaser of the duck that crosses the finish line first picks the charity to receive proceeds from the duck sales and that individual wins a two-night stay for two at Hiwassee Acres. Ducks can be purchased until 9 p.m. on Friday night.
Continuing at the river at 10 a.m. individuals can take a boat excursion up river on the Hiwassee Queen. Excursions will leave each hour with the last leaving at 2 p.m. New to the festival this year will be the chance for kayakers and canoers to visit the “Hidden Meadows,” located in the heart of Calhoun.
This 18 acre site includes large springs, a hardwood forest with trees estimated to be 250 years old, a nine acre lake and a large wetlands area filled with wildlife. The meadows was the site of the detainment camp of the North Carolina Cherokees during the Trail of Tears Removal, but is now covered in water.
The area will be accessible from the Hiwassee River via small channels and several tunnels. Joe Guy, Gentry and members of the Hiwassee River Blueway Association will be at the entrance site on the Hiwassee to conduct tours through the area. Those making the trip should travel under the railroad bridge and go several hundred yards on the right where guides will be waiting.
Canoes will also be available for use at the Hiwassee Blueway.
Back at the Hiwassee Meadowlands, entertainment and vendors open at 10 a.m. Cliff Howard is set to perform first followed by Cole Sitzlar and ending with Zach Dylan. Water slides and bounce houses will be available for children and the food vendors will continue with specialties. Winners of the races, photo and fishing contests will be announced at noon.
Anyone attending the festival will have the opportunity to win a two night family stay at Hiwassee Acres. Tickets will be handed out as participants enter the parking lots on the festival site. No one has to be present to win at the time of the drawing.
The festival event and parking is free. Complete festival details and applications to contests can be found at www.calhounrivertown.com on the festival link or on the river town festival Facebook page.
