The Meigs County Boys and Girls Club has completed a new basketball court for the youth of the community.
Board Chairman Todd Farrell hopes the new court will get the children of Meigs County more interested in outdoor sports.
“Meigs County is a really big sports area, so sports mean the world to our kids, especially at the high school level,” said Farrell. “So we certainly feel that the basketball court certainly lends them well as they grow up in our local community.”
The Meigs Boys and Girls Club has only been in place for a few years, but they are already accessing grants.
“Fortunately, because we are part of the Ocoee region, we have access to grant money that can be used at any of the 14 different organizations and we are excited to be leading the way a little bit for the Ocoee region because we are the recipient of a couple of grants,” Farrell noted. “The first grant provided the basketball court and the second grant will be for a BMX bike track. There is a great amount of activity that should attract a lot of the youths into the program.”
He hopes some of the youths who join the club will continue to support the club after they become adults.
The new basketball court is located on the south side of the Boys and Girls Club facility, which occupies “the old dollar store” on Highway 58 in Decatur.
The cost of the court was around $25,000, however Farrell stated the new court valued at over $45,000.
“The great news for us is that we had some people who stepped up,” he stated. “We have a good relationship with Kurt Lambert and Lambcon Concrete and he donated $6,000 of concrete to us, the Versa Court company, which is what we have on top of the court, discounted their product to us at 50%, and we had two major donors, one was the Allstate Foundation that gave us $20,000 and United Way gave us $5,000 at the very beginning to get this project started.”
The court can be used to play other sports as well, such as volleyball.
Farrell hopes the Meigs County community will look forward to the club’s future projects.
“We have the BMX bike track and that should be up and running by next spring,” Farrell said. “We have also applied for a very significant playground grant with Blue Cross Blue Shield, though we are not sure if we will receive that or not just yet, but we do have a lot going on at the Meigs County Boys and Girls Club and we certainly invite the public to come out and take a look.”
