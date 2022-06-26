Kayleigh McEnany was featured as the guest speaker for the Athens Area Chamber of Commerce's 15th Annual Benefit held on Saturday.
The benefit was at McMinn County High School and featured tickets sold for both attendance and for a dinner. McEnany is the former White House press secretary under former President Donald Trump and current co-host of Outnumbered on Fox News Channel.
Many of the guests who attended the event were excited about the opportunity.
"I look forward to hearing what she has to say since leaving the administration as well as some of her experiences," Melinda Brooks, who was in attendance for the event, said. "I think she was the best press secretary there was."
Another attendee for the event, Barbara Moulton, expressed what she believed was the most impressive feat McEnany performed during her service as press secretary.
"She could think on her feet," Moulton said. "She didn't have to say 'um.' She was sharp, she could answer any topic of question that was asked and she was strong. I'm curious to see what she has to say on current events as well."
Cynthia Forrester, who was also waiting in attendance for the event, spoke about her excitement for the event.
"This is a national presence here and I'm looking forward to learning more about what she has to say, what her message is. We love what she stands for," Forrester said. "I've been looking forward to this since the tickets were announced."
Forrester hoped to learn more about McEnany's plans for the future.
"She is expecting a child and we are super thrilled for that," she expressed. "I would also like to know what she can tell us about what the Republican Party is currently looking at and planning for. I'm super excited and thrilled to be here. I would love to shake her hand and wish her well."
One point of interest most people seemed to want McEnany's thoughts on was the Dobbs v Jackson Women's Health Organization U.S. Supreme Court decision, which was announced Friday and overturned Roe v Wade and sent the decision on the legality of abortions back to the states.
"This was my birthday present," said Kim McCollin. "When (her husband, Brian McCollin) asked what I wanted I said that I wanted to come see her."
Brian McCollin expressed his excitement about hearing what McEnany's take on current events were.
"I am anxious to see if she addresses anything on Roe v Wade and see what her stance is on it," he expressed. "She is a brilliant speaker and a wonderful person. When she was speaking for the administration she didn't back down and that is what we need in this country."
