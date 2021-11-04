Tennessee Department of Transportation’s (TDOT) Nobody Trashes Tennessee has announced No Trash November, a month-long statewide initiative encouraging Tennesseans to participate in cleanup events in their communities.
“As we approach the holidays and increased travel, we want to ensure our roadways are safe from the harmful effects of litter,” said TDOT Commissioner Clay Bright. “Whether intentional or unintentional, litter on our public roads impacts safety, the environment and the economy, while also detracting from the state’s natural beauty. We are grateful for our many partners across the state that are coming together in November to help us in our mission to prevent and reduce litter.”
In partnership with Keep Tennessee Beautiful (KTnB) and Adopt-A-Highway groups, residents are invited to join the public events being held across the state.
“We are rallying our local Keep America Beautiful affiliates to participate in the first ever No Trash November campaign to help reach the goal to remove 20,000 pounds of litter from our roads,” said Missy Marshall, executive director of Keep Tennessee Beautiful. “All year long, KTnB affiliates work hard to improve and beautify their communities and we know that when we come together, we can make an even bigger impact.”
Existing Adopt-A-Highway groups are also invited to participate in No Trash November by conducting one of their four litter cleanups on their designated two miles of roadway during the month. To find a local cleanup and to register a group, visit nobodytrashestennes see.com
Campaign tools and resources including a cleanup location map and a trash tracker measuring pounds collected are also available online.
All residents are encouraged to show their support for a litter-free Tennessee by using the #NobodyTrash esTennessee and #NoTrash November hashtags in social media to highlight their litter prevention actions throughout the month.
For additional ways to participate in No Trash November, visit https://nobodytrashestennessee.com/5-ways-to-get-involved-with-no-trash-november/
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.