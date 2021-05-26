An apparent kidnapping attempt of a child was foiled Tuesday afternoon.
On Tuesday, at about 12:45 p.m., Athens police officers were dispatched to the area of the McMinn Soccer Complex on McMinn Avenue in reference to an Athens City Middle School student who claimed a man tried to abduct her.
Upon arrival, they learned that a 12 year old female reported that she believed a man had tried to kidnap her. Students and faculty from the school were on the soccer field when the student went to the bathrooms near the edge of the field.
She said that a man came from the back side of the bathroom and approached her. She then said that she ran from him when he tried to grab her.
The student reported the man was a white male, approximately 40-50 years of age. He was allegedly wearing a brown raincoat and black shoes and may have been wearing gloves.
The victim immediately told a teacher and school staff promptly contacted law enforcement, according to APD officials.
A different student also reported seeing the male. He gave a similar clothing description and added that the man was wearing a blue cap with a yellow or gold “C” on it.
“This is an evolving situation and the police department is actively investigating,” APD Chief Cliff Couch said. “We never want anyone to panic, but we believe that it is best to err on the side of caution any time we have knowledge that something potentially dangerous is going on in our community. To that end, we recommend that parents be especially vigilant as we try to ascertain further details.”
Anyone with information about this situation is encouraged by APD officials to immediately contact McMinn County dispatch at (423) 745-3687.
