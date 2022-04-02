MCMINN COUNTY
There will be a meeting of the Election Commission on Thursday, April 7, at 5 p.m. in the Conference Room of the McMinn County Courthouse to certify petitions for the state and federal Republican and Democratic primaries and Englewood and Etowah city elections and any other election business to come before the board.
ATHENS
The Historic Preservation Commission will meet on Thursday, April 7, at 3:30 p.m. in the Burkett Witt Council Chambers at the Athens Municipal Building.
CALHOUN
The City Commission will meet on Monday, April 4, at 6 p.m. at City Hall.
