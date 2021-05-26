The Athens City Council has given its preliminary approval to amending the city’s Special Event Organizer Beer Permit ordinance.
In a 4-1 vote, the council approved the first reading of the modified ordinance at last week’s meeting. The second and final reading along with a public hearing will take place on June 15.
The ordinance, which was established in January 2018, allows non-profit organizations to apply to the Athens Beer Board for the opportunity to sell beer at public events. No entity has applied for the permit since it was established.
In March, Council Member Jordan Curtis requested that the council re-evaluate some of the ordinance language.
“I feel like there’s some discord in the current ordinance,” said Curtis prior to the vote. “It’s not been an issue because we’ve not had an application — and we may never have one — but I think that it’s important to have this methodology on the books in case we have a non-profit that may have an interest in utilizing it and they can bring forward a permit and allow the council as the beer board to entertain that.”
Currently, the ordinance states, “There shall be no limitation on the number of permits issued to Special Event Organizers …”
The existing ordinance also states, “No non-profit, charitable organization or political organization shall be eligible to receive more than six Special Event Organizer Beer Permits in any one calendar year, measured from January 1 to December 31.”
City Manager C. Seth Sumner proposed removing both of those lines from the ordinance and adding “The Athens Beer Board shall have the authority to issue a Special Event Organizer Beer Permit for a single event or for no more than six events under a program, per applicant, during the calendar year.”
The ordinance also states: “The Athens Beer Board shall have the authority to issue a Special Event Organizer Beer Permit … for a temporary period of time not to exceed one 48-hour period.”
Sumner proposed leaving this language intact, but clarifying that the 48-hour period applies to a single event at a single specific location.
If approved on final reading, Curtis said the substantive change to the ordinance would be to allow a single permit to cover up to six related events under a single application with a single $250 fee.
“Non-profit organizations are sort of in the business of fundraising to try to sustain their operations, so I think we want to be mindful of their costs,” he said.
Council Member Dick Pelley, who cast the only dissenting vote, renewed his opposition to the ordinance from the prior week’s study session. He preferred that the entire ordinance be taken off the books.
“I don’t think we need it,” he said. “We do not need beer downtown. We have ample opportunities for those people who want to buy a beer to buy it. We’ve had it on the books for three years. No one has availed themselves of it. We don’t need this ordinance.”
