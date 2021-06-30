Transparency concerns are on the mind of U.S. Sen. Marsha Blackburn (R-Tenn.) in regard to an immigrant shelter that is operating in the regional area.
During an interview last week with The Daily Post-Athenian, Blackburn talked about her concerns over shelters for unaccompanied immigrant children who have arrived in the United States illegally and are in the process of being settled with sponsors, typically relatives.
One such shelter operates in Hamilton County and Blackburn noted that she wants more transparency from these shelters due to things she has heard about them.
“When we hear about a child allegedly sexually abused and another migrant child in another facility being missing, this is unacceptable,” she said. “I am continuing to work through this investigation, continuing to push for transparency with legislation that would force the federal government to be transparent when they are going to move migrant children into the area.”
The Baptiste Group is the organization running the area shelter and they were licensed to do so in 2020 by the Tennessee Department of Children’s Services during then-President Donald Trump’s administration.
“When they move migrants into the area, it is imperative they let local and state officials know about that,” she said. “When they are going to contract with a group to put individuals into emergency housing shelters, it is important they make certain the group they are contracting with has individuals who are going to be in that shelter and care for those children and not abuse those children.”
Blackburn said that she is sponsoring legislation called the Migrant Resettlement Transparency Act and noted that she, U.S. Sen. Bill Hagerty (R-Tenn.) and U.S. Rep. Chuck Fleischmann (R-Tenn.) all “have a letter in to the Department of Health and Human Services and the Office of Refugee Resettlement requesting a briefing to discuss the department’s management of unaccompanied alien children and the efforts that are being taken to ensure their well-being,” Blackburn said. “That while they are in federal custody they are being taken care of.”
Another issue that has been winding its way through the U.S. Congress is infrastructure and Blackburn noted that she favors a bill on that, but wants it to deal largely with more traditional types of infrastructure.
“This needs to be targeted to roads, rivers, waterways, railways, airports and runways,” she said. “That is traditional infrastructure. I have also made sure we put our focus on broadband — that is an enormous infrastructure issue in our state.”
However, she said that much of the talk in Washington D.C. has been on things she wouldn’t consider infrastructure.
She referenced “$2 trillion, $3 trillion bills that would put money into mass transit, elder care, child care, early child care, money to expand unions, money for the Green New Deal, money for electric cars” in that regard.
She said smaller, more specific bills would be more palatable for her.
“What Republicans have been for is a targeted deal and having money so we can repair the roads and bridges and airports and dredge our rivers,” she said.
She also discussed the importance of lessening regulations so that states will have the ability to do more with the money they have.
“I’m introducing legislation that doesn’t cost us a penny and would help our rural communities fix their roads and bridges by removing some of those burdensome regulations the federal government has placed on communities — it makes it almost impossible to meet those mandates.”
