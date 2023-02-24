There are big changes coming to Calhoun’s River Town Festival this year as the annual festival is expanding to “River Town Festival Days” with new events and new calendar dates.
The biggest change coming to the event are the craft show, music events and Run to the River, which are normally held in July, moving to April.
“This will provide cooler weather and hopefully will attract more vendors and festivalgoers,” stated a news release on the change.
Festival Days will begin in March and end in August. Events during this year’s festival include:
• “Take the Plunge” on March 25. Interested parties will plunge into the Hiwassee River with River Town’s own version of a polar plunge and earn the possibility of winning money for their favorite charity. Each participant will receive a T-shirt and one lucky person will be drawn as the prize winner, with their charity receiving the proceeds.
Charities, churches and non-profits could earn money for their organizations by entering the plunge. The plunge takes place at 10 a.m. at the Hiwassee River Blueway on Cherokee Crossing.
• “Celebrate Spring” craft show, music event, and Run to the River takes place on April 15 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the Hiwassee Meadowlands. Crafters and marketplace vendors will fill the park along with food vendors. Musicians scheduled include Cole Sitzlar, Zach Dylan, Just Us and September Song. Games and prizes for children will be available with other activities scheduled throughout the park.
Anyone attending the craft show will have the opportunity to win a two night stay at Hiwassee Acres. The annual 1k and 5k walk/run to the river will begin at 8 a.m. Proceeds from the run go to Calhoun Elementary PTO. There is no charge to the festival or for parking.
• “Beat the Heat” takes place on May 12 at the Hiwassee Meadowlands. The public is invited to a free cookout and cornhole tournament sponsored by the Calhoun Volunteer Fire Department. A variety of games and activities will be available for children and the fire department will be accepting donations.
• “Keep It Cool” sponsored by the Calhoun Public Library takes place on June 9 with a homemade ice cream contest and introduces the Summer Reading Program for all children. Attendees to the event will have the opportunity to sample each entrant’s homemade ice cream and place their vote for the best one. Ice cream will flow throughout the park that night and everyone can sample different ice creams, create floats, sundaes and banana splits. Other activities will also be available, including a movie on the big screen in the park pavilion in addition to reading time for children and free books to all children attending.
• “Rollin’ on the River” takes place on July 15 and is a day of events on the Hiwassee River, including the Duck Race for Charity, rubber duck float, cardboard boat regatta, fishing and photo contest, river excursions on the “Hiwassee Queen” and kayak and canoe tours to the Hidden Meadows lake and wildlife area. Events will begin at 9 a.m. and continue into the afternoon. A host of prizes are available this day to participants, including a chance to win a two night stay at Hiwassee Acres on the Hiwassee River for those who purchase a duck in the charity race.
• “Back to School Splash” on Aug. 4 concludes the River Town Days with a free cookout at the Hiwassee Meadowlands with water slides and games for children. Those attending are encouraged to bring school supplies to be donated to Calhoun Elementary.
Complete information and applications to all festival events and contests can be found at www.calhounrivertown.com on the River Town Festival link. More details about each event will be forthcoming as they are announced.
