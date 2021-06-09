A shooting in Etowah Monday sent one man to the hospital and another to jail.
According to the Etowah Police Department, officers received a call around 10:30 a.m. in the area of 10th Street and Washington Avenue in reference to a gunshot.
Officers reportedly spoke with the complainant, who said that he saw three men standing in the alleyway with one of the men holding a gun.
The complainant allegedly informed the officers that they had heard a gunshot and witnessed the three men run away from the scene, however the officers reportedly did not find any evidence of anyone being shot in that area.
A little later that day, at around 1:30 p.m., another call came in, this time of a male gunshot victim at a residence on County Road 530 in McMinn County.
The officers were reportedly warned that the suspect shooter lives in the city limits of Etowah where the earlier gunshots were reported.
When officers arrived at the scene, they reportedly witnessed the suspect’s vehicle at the residence and made several attempts to have the suspect — later identified as Steve Austin Shadden, 42, of Etowah — leave the building.
Shadden surrendered to authorities roughly 20 minutes later and went with the officers without incident.
He was booked into the McMinn County Justice Center where he was charged with aggravated assault and possession of a firearm during the commission of a dangerous felony and reckless endangerment.
The victim was transported to University of Tennessee Medical Center and is in stable condition.
“The victim has come out of surgery this morning and is in stable condition,” Etowah Police Chief Daniel Hampton said on Tuesday. “Detectives are out to get more information from him. This was an isolated incident and there is no danger towards anyone else.”
