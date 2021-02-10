The City of Athens Parks and Recreation Department’s Daddy Daughter Dance week virtual contests have begun.
Since Monday, Feb. 8 at noon through Saturday, Feb. 13, the department has been offering Song of the Day photo contests. These contests are designed to give daddy and daughters fun activities, with a chance to win daily prizes and one grand prize.
The City of Athens, TN Facebook page will play host to the contests that will feature a different song each day that is traditionally played at the Daddy Daughter Dance. Each song will have a central theme that will instruct participants to post a photo of the daddy and daughter sharing a fun time together.
Every photo should be shared under the #Ath ensTNDDD hashtag and include which daily contest is being entered. Although contests will be posted daily, residents may post a picture for any of the contests at any time until midnight Monday, Feb. 15.
Each time dads and daughters enter a contest, they receive an entry into the daily prize drawing and in the grand prize drawing. The grand prize includes four tickets to the 2022 Daddy Daughter Dance, Lady Vols merchandise, Eureka Trail and Athens Parks merchandise, and a $25 gift certificate to the Sock Shop. Daily prizes will be announced during the daily contest posting.
As an example, if the song of the day is posted as the YMCA, the contest may ask for a photo of a daddy and daughter doing a Y M C or A together. The photo will then be tagged with #Ath ensTNDDD and posted on Facebook.
Prize winners will be announced and contacted on Wednesday, Feb. 17. These activities are designed in lieu of the dance, to encourage dads and daughters to enjoy fun family time during what has been Daddy Daughter Dance week for the past 35 years in the Friendly City.
The dance, including the collectable dance pins, is scheduled to return in 2022.
For more information, contact the Office of Parks & Recreation at (423) 744-2700.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.