Donations are starting to come in and applications are still available for assistance for this year’s Friendly Fellow Club food basket program.
Organizers of the annual community event — a local tradition for more than 80 years — are anticipating both an increase in applications for the baskets that provide staples to get families in need through the winter and also higher prices for the food provided.
Applications are currently available for pickup from the drive through windows of any McMinn County branch of the following banks: CapStar Bank, Simmons Bank, BB&T, Peoples Bank of East Tennessee, or SouthEast Bank. Applications must be returned to those banks’ drive through windows or mailed by the close of business on Tuesday, Dec. 7. For those wishing to mail applications, send them to Friendly Fellow Club, P.O. Box 325, Athens, TN 37371-0325.
Applicants are asked to return only the white copy of their application and keep the yellow copy for verification purposes when picking up their food box.
All applicants must reside within McMinn County in order to qualify for assistance.
The Friendly Fellow Club is a 501(c)(3) organization. Not only are the donations tax-deductible, but because the Friendly Fellow Club operates under an all-volunteer board, 100% of all donations goes to help families in Athens and McMinn County.
Online donations via credit/debit card or PayPal can be made online at friendlyfellows.org by clicking the donate button. Donations can also be mailed to P.O. Box 325, Athens, TN 37371-0325. Make checks payable to Friendly Fellow Club.
Notes can be left in the online giving portal or with the check for honorariums or memorials.
The following are the most recent donations made:
• From Annette Stephens — $50
• From Douglas Hutson — $50
• From Tyler, Emily, Caroline, and Benjamin Forrest — $125
• From Friendly Fellow Flu Shot donors — $472.59
• From Anonymous — $100
• From the McMinn County Republican Women — $100
• In memory of Hugh Willson from Meredith Willson — $1,000
• From the employees of the City of Athens — $60
• In memory of Larry Blair from Linda Blair — $100
• In honor of two sons that have passed, James Anthony Rowe and Carl David Rowe, from Albert and Connie Rowe — $100
• In honor of Linda Garza from James Thompson — $200
• In memory of John Milton from Joyce Milton — $100
• From Davis and Carole Haynes — $100
Community members always lend a hand packing Friendly Fellow Club baskets. This year, boxes will be packed on Monday, Dec. 20, at 6 p.m. at 2115 Redfern Drive in Athens, located off Congress Parkway behind Dooley Tractor Company and on Redfern Drive across from American Bedding.
Volunteer help has made it possible for the Friendly Fellow Club to pack approximately 500 boxes within an hour’s time each year. Volunteers can also help to distribute boxes to registered families the following day at the same location.
Boxes will be distributed at the same location to eligible households on Tuesday, Dec. 21, from 8:30 to 11:30 a.m.
For more information about the Friendly Fellow Club, visit friendly fellows.org
