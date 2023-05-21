May 22-26
Blood Drive
MEDIC Regional Blood Center will hold Parrot Head Week May 22-26 at all centers and drives.
Donors will receive a special edition T-shirt (while supplies last), Texas Roadhouse coupon, Salsarita’s coupon, and automatic entry to win one of five Margaritaville gift cards or a two-night stay at the hotel in Pigeon Forge.
Reserving a time slot is encouraged and can be completed in the MEDIC donor app; at medicblood.org; or by calling 865-521-2683.
May 23 & 30
Good Faith Clinic
The Good Faith Clinic will be open on the campus of Christ Community Church, located at 18 S. Congress Parkway in Athens, on Tuesday, May 23 and 30. Refills at 3 p.m. and doctor visits at 3:30 p.m.
The Good Faith Clinic is primary health care for residents of McMinn and Meigs counties, ages 18-64, who do not have any form of medical insurance, including TennCare.
May 25
Sobriety Checkpoint
The Tennessee Highway Patrol will be conducting a driver’s license roadside safety checkpoint on Thursday, May 25, at 10 a.m. at the intersection of Highway 68 and Highway 304 in Meigs County.
Recognizing the danger presented to the public by unqualified drivers, troopers will concentrate their efforts on vehicles being operated by drivers who would violate the driver’s license laws of Tennessee.
The Tennessee Highway Patrol has found that driver’s license roadside safety checkpoints are an effective means of enforcing driver’s license laws of Tennessee while ensuring the protection of all motorists.
All scheduled checkpoints are contingent upon manpower availability and weather conditions.
May 29
Memorial Day Closures
The Athens Municipal Building, Public Works, Recycle Center and Animal Shelter will be closed on Monday, May 29, in observance of Memorial Day.
These facilities will reopen on Tuesday, May 30, for regular business hours.
Residential garbage routes for Monday, May 29, will be picked up on Tuesday, May 30. All other residential garbage routes will be on regular schedule.
Commercial/industrial garbage routes will be picked up on a limited basis.
For more information, contact the Public Works Department at 423-744-2745.
May 29
Meigs Memorial Day Vigil
Meigs County will hold its annual Memorial Day Vigil on Monday, May 29, behind the museum at 8 p.m.
All community members are invited to attend.
Candles will be provided.
May 29
Sobriety Checkpoint
The Tennessee Highway Patrol will be conducting a sobriety checkpoint on Monday, May 29, at 9 p.m. on Highway 411 at the Monroe County line.
The scheduled checkpoint is contingent upon manpower and weather conditions.
May 31‘Move with the Mayor’
Athens Mayor Steven Sherlin is inviting residents to join him for an upcoming “Move with the Mayor” event on Wednesday, May 31, at 6 p.m. at the Athens Regional Park Splash Pad.
The Athens Parks and Recreation Department will have a pop-up activity and Sherlin will be passing out popsicles to all participants.
“‘Move with the Mayor’ is a great opportunity to get out, get some exercise, and have some fun in the sun with friends and family. This ‘Move with the Mayor’ campaign has given me the opportunity to meet more of my community and together we are working on improving our health just by walking,” said Sherlin.
For more information, contact Communications Coordinator Brianna Baker at 423-744-2798.
June 10
Walden Reunion
The Walden family reunion will be held in the old Ten Mile School gym on Saturday, June 10, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Lunch will be served at noon. Bring a covered dish
For more information, call Willard at 423-744-5729.
Everyone welcome.
Through Aug. 18
Street closures
The Athens Public Works Department announces the following street closures:
The areas to be affected are Cedar Springs Road, from Sunview Drive to Keith Lane; Keith Lane, from Cedar Springs Road to Lockmiller Boulevard; Lockmiller Boulevard, from Keith Lane to Cedar Springs Road; McCord Avenue, from Lockmiller Boulevard to Lockmiller Boulevard; and Longmill Road, from Cedar Springs Road to the Athens city limits.
These areas will be closed to through traffic from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday each week during the project until Friday, Aug. 18. Residents will be able to access their properties.
The purpose of this closure is for the Athens Utilities Board Sewer System Improvement Project.
Motorists are advised to use extreme caution and watch for stop/go construction lights, detour and traffic control signage, pedestrians, and work crews. Motorists should allocate additional time for traffic delays when traveling in this area.
For more information, contact the Public Works Department at 423-744-2745.
