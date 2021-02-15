MCMINN COUNTY
Election Commission will meet in regular session on Tuesday, Feb. 16, at 5 p.m. in the Conference Room of the McMinn County Courthouse for the purpose of conducting any election business to come before the board.
ATHENS
City Council will meet on Tuesday, Feb. 16, at 6 p.m. in the Burkett Witt Council Chambers at the Athens Municipal Building.
Historic Preservation Commission will hold a called meeting on Tuesday, Feb. 16, at 3:30 p.m., in the Conference Room of the Athens Municipal Building.
Board of Zoning Appeals will meet on Wednesday, Feb. 17, at 9 a.m. in the Burkett Witt Council Chambers at the Athens Municipal Building.
ETOWAH
Board of Education will meet on Monday, Feb. 15, at 6 p.m. at Etowah City School.
ENGLEWOOD
City Commission will hold a special called meeting on Monday, Feb. 15, at 6 p.m. at the Municipal Building, located at 107 Carroll Road. The Commission will convene in closed executive session with the town attorney to consult regarding the town’s legal status and/or potential litigation involving the 2019 CDBG sewer improvement contracts. There will be no deliberation or voting pursuant to the Tennessee Open Meeting Act.
RICEVILLE
Utility District Board of Directors will conduct a regular meeting on Thursday, Feb. 18, at 8:30 a.m. at the main office.
