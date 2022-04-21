Interim Athens Police Department Chief Fred Schultz has been officially named the new permanent chief for the city.
After the previous Chief of Police Cliff Couch was removed from his position, Schultz was appointed to fill while the city searched for a new permanent chief.
“Everybody knows Fred. He’s a long time public servant, worked for the sheriff department’s, worked for the Drug Task Force, former Marine and a solid history of service for the City of Athens,” said Athens City Manager C. Seth Sumner. “He is a hometown guy. He loves this city, he loves this community and he loves the team. This is a big deal for us here in Athens to have one of our own once again elevated to the position of chief of police.”
He noted that Schultz is well known throughout the community and is looked upon favorably by the citizens of the city.
“He has a very high level of integrity, which is very important for that office, and during the last six months that he has served as interim, Fred was right there with us while the department healed and for the team Athens leadership to rebound,” Sumner said. “What I saw out of Fred during the interim was the willingness to work together with all of the department heads to really and truly be a part of team Athens.”
Sumner stated that Schultz even showed the practice of using his officers as teammates and utilizing their input in bettering the department.
“Those behaviors speak to my heart,” Sumner expressed. “That is what we needed in the department and we are closer than what we have been in a long time. It is not about one person, it is about the team and everyone staying focused in our mission as a police department and in the mission of the city.”
Sumner believes the police department is in a much stronger position since Schultz has been in charge.
“For those reasons and honestly many more I felt very comfortable to offer that permanent position to Fred Schultz,” he said. “I am very confident in his ability to continue working together within his department and other departments to achieve the missions of the city and the goals of our city council.”
Schultz, who previously served as lieutenant of the police department’s special services division, expressed his thoughts on being named the new permanent chief of police.
“This is my hometown and this is more than a title to me,” he expressed. “This is a commitment.”
He said his achievements were obtained through the help of others rather than through his own power.
“This position is very important to me,” Schultz said. “It isn’t a job that I sought. I was very content with the job that I previously had and I’m going to miss parts of it, but at this time I feel this is very important.”
He believes the focus should be on the police department rather than himself.
“This is not about me, it is about moving the department forward,” he said. “I want for the department to reach its fullest potential.”
