The City of Athens and two Athens Police Department officers are facing a $10 million lawsuit following a death claimed to be due to negligence during an arrest last year.
Torie Dawn Ott, on behalf of Allen Riley Ott, has filed the lawsuit in McMinn County Circuit Court against the City of Athens and APD Officers Jeremy Bowman and Beau Swafford after Allen Ott died while he was being arrested in August of 2020.
The suit specifically charges the officers with wrongful death, violation of civil rights due to a failure to render aid and intentional infliction of emotional distress, claiming that “the omissions of the city constituted willful and wanton indifference to and with deliberate disregard for the constitutional civil rights of the deceased” and that “the individual defendants committed their acts against the deceased with actual malice toward the deceased and with willful and wanton indifference to and with deliberate disregard for the constitutional civil rights of the deceased.”
The lawsuit references the incident that took place on Aug. 24, 2020. It was that date that Bowman and APD Officer Kristen Warren were called out to the scene of a man who had reportedly taken too much medication.
According to the report at the time, they confirmed that it was Allen Ott who was reported as “coming to and getting aggressive.”
Once on scene, they saw Allen Ott fall down and they spoke with witnesses who claimed that Ott was “attempting to get into trucks and at one point just started swinging like he was fighting with someone.”
Bowman reported that Allen Ott told him he had taken 20 Wellbutrin along with meth about an hour prior to the incident.
Bowman said he took Allen Ott into custody at that point, but the man refused to comply with commands and said he didn’t need medical attention.
He was eventually taken to Starr Regional Medical Center’s Athens campus, however, and he was eventually cleared and released.
Bowman reported that Allen Ott was then taken out to his patrol car while strapped to a gurney and Bowman, Swafford and a member of EMS began to get him into the vehicle.
In the process of that, Bowman said Allen Ott ended up face down in the back seat and, at one point, “rammed face first onto the bottom of the driver side back door frame,” causing his nose to bleed.
After some more reported struggles to get him into the vehicle, they eventually did. Bowman alleged in the report that Allen Ott refused to comply with getting into the vehicle, passively resisted and then kicked the door for a period of time after he was inside. Swafford, in his report, also noted Allen Ott’s alleged passive resistance, adding that he was “going limp.”
Swafford also noted that Allen Ott allegedly began to “tense up and begin to shake,” but the officers were told by the EMS member on scene that he “did not appear to be having an actual seizure.”
Allen Ott eventually reportedly stopped kicking the door and then things were quiet until they reached the jail.
However, once there, Bowman noted that Allen Ott “had no movement in his back and did not appear to be breathing.”
After some attempts at resuscitating him and the arrival of EMTs, they were reportedly able to get a “slight heartbeat” and took him back to the hospital. However, they were informed later that he had passed away.
APD Chief Cliff Couch also filed a report noting that he had notified 10th Judicial District Attorney General Steve Crump of the death and requested that the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) look into it.
However, the lawsuit claims that Allen Ott was “visibly and audibly under medical distress” when he was first taken into custody and that he wasn’t refusing to comply, but instead “was under severe medical distress that prevented him from walking on his own.”
The lawsuit also alleges that it was Allen Ott who requested to go to the hospital and that he was never “violent or belligerent.”
It also claims that Allen Ott did not resist getting back into the patrol car after he was discharged and that he was “showing outward signs of medical distress that required immediate medical attention.”
However, the suit claims that Bowman told Swafford that Allen Ott was “just acting like he can’t get in the car, that’s all he’s doing.”
The suit also accuses the officers and EMS of causing Allen Ott’s head to go beyond the frame of the car and, at that time, he allegedly “briefly cried out, and began to uncontrollably spasm and shake, and forcefully struck his face on the bottom of the patrol car.”
When Swafford reportedly suggested that Allen Ott may have had a seizure, the suit claims Bowman responded that “he ain’t had no seizure … thinking it will keep him out of jail.”
Allen Ott was then reported by the suit as making “gasping and wheezing noises” as his head hung near the pavement. It then alleges that he had a second spasm before the officers pushed him back into the car and took him to jail.
The suit alleges that Allen Ott remained “limp” from the hospital to the jail and, upon arrival, he was “pale with blotches of purple in color, his face bloody, damaged, and a deep purple.”
The lawsuit also notes that an autopsy of Allen Ott determined that his cause of death was “acute methamphetamine and bupropion (antidepressant) toxicity,” that the level of bupropion was lethal and the death was an accident.
Couch was reached for comment by The DPA and noted that he was advised by an attorney not to give comment or a statement. However, a previously released statement from Couch to News Channel 9 stated in part: “First of all, our thoughts are with Mr. Ott’s family. We know that every life is precious and his loss must be especially painful for them. There was an outside investigation conducted by the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation and the case was reviewed by the 10th Judicial District Attorney General’s Office. The investigation found that Mr. Ott died of a drug overdose. We respect the family’s right to address their concerns in court, but we’ll be unable to make any further statements about the case due to the pending litigation.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.