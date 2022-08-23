In celebration of Athens’ 200-year anniversary, Main Street Athens and business partners are sponsoring the Then & Now Scavenger Hunt for the community until Saturday, Aug. 27.
Participants are encouraged to pick up a scavenger hunt sheet in any of the 25 participating Downtown Athens businesses. Then they will hunt for old photos in the windows or inside these businesses and obtain a code word and write it on the sheet.
The completed sheet should be returned to either Fuller’s Frame Shop or the Main Street Athens office, located at 3 West College Street, for a chance to win $200 worth of “Main Street Bucks” for shopping at any participating merchant.
The participating businesses (in walking order) are: The Shed Fitness Center, 300 W. Bank St.; Fuller’s Frame Shop, 302 W. Bank St.; Treasures Jewelers, 2 N. White St.; Athens Flower Shop, 8 N. White St.; Reid & Winder, PLLC Law Firm, 10 W. Madison Ave.; The Mercantile, 4 S. White St.; Pigeon Roost Goods, 6 S. White St.; MK Junktiques, 115 E. Madison Ave.; Greeks Bearing Gifts, 11 N. Jackson St.; Johnson’s Home Furnishings, 109 W. Washington Ave.; Birds of a Feather, 210 N. White St.; White Street Market, 216 N. White St.; Blue Front Coffee, 5 W. College St.; Rosebuds & Polka Dots, 201 E. Washington Ave.; Sliger’s Jewelry, 116 E. Washington Ave.; Pickers Friend, 121 N. Jackson St.; Dental Designs, 200 N. Jackson St.; The Gallery, 122 N. Jackson St.; Creekside Massage & Yoga, 6 E. Washington Ave.; Pair A Dice Games, 2 E. Washington Ave.; Edward Jones — Skylar Dean, 102 N. White St.; Trophy House, 12 W. Washington Ave.; New Attitude, 104 N. White St.; Universal Travel, 116 N. White St.; and Sweet & Sassy, 202 N. White St.
The Swift Museum Foundation is sponsoring a raffle, with the winner to be announced on Oct. 1.
There are 2,500 tickets available for $50 each. These donations make participants eligible for the grand prize of a $30,000 engine credit or $20,000 in cash. Prizes will also be awarded for second through fifth place.
Tickets may be purchased online or by calling 423-745-9547.
Employees and board members of the Swift Museum Foundation, Inc., their spouse and legal dependents are prohibited from purchasing tickets and are not eligible to win any prize. This includes individuals for whom an employee or board member is the current legal guardian or individuals who they are not legally related to but who reside within an employee or board member household (step relationships are also included).
Official rules are available online at rafflecreator.com/pages/25154/2022-swift-museum-foundation-fundraiser-raffle
Proceeds from this raffle will support the Swift Museum Foundation — a non-profit museum that provides support for the remaining Swift aircraft that were built in the 1940s. It also provides education about these airplanes and their history. A museum facility located at the McMinn County Airport is open to the public at no charge. Donations are welcomed, but not required.
Also, the museum’s annual Convention/Fly-In will be held Sept. 28 through Oct. 1. The public is welcomed to visit during that time to see the airplanes and visit with the pilots.
Laura Brooks of Eden Energy Medicine will be hosting a stress and anxiety workshop on Saturday, Aug. 27, at 10:15 a.m. at Etowah Carnegie Library.
The program will run for approximately one hour. No registration is required.
Also, weekly storytime has resumed at Etowah Carnegie Library. A children’s storytime and craft hour is held every Tuesday at 3:30 p.m.
For more information about library programs, call 423-263-9475 or visit www.etowahlibrary.com
The East Tennessee Regional Beekeepers are providing a daylong conference with topics of interest to new and veteran beekeepers on Saturday, Aug. 27, from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.
The conference will take place at the Southeast Trade & Conference Center at Athens Regional Park. The keynote speaker will be Dr. Geoffrey Williams from the University of Auburn, who will address keeping your bees alive, best practices in dealing with Varroa mites, and the effects of neonicotinoids on honeybee reproductivity.
In addition to Williams’ presentations, there will be five hands-on sessions on hive inspecting, getting started in beekeeping, grafting queens, and what to do if your queen dies.
You can register at tba46.wildapricot.org/event-4887520/Registration or on the day of the conference.
Tickets for TBA members are $10 and non-TBA members are $15. Ages 16 and under are free. Food trucks will be on site for purchasing lunch.
The McMinn County High School Band Boosters will be selling chargrilled hamburgers at all home football games this season.
The goal of this fundraiser is to remove band/color guard fees for all students who would like to participate in the program.
The Kiwanis Club of Athens paid for the grill to facilitate this fundraiser.
MEDIC Regional Blood Center donors are receiving Dollywood tickets while supplies last.
Dollywood is celebrating frontline workers in August, including blood donors, who will receive a park ticket with their donation.
Appointments are strongly encouraged, but walk-ins are welcome. MEDIC staff does anticipate a wait for donors during the promotion week. Appointments can be made online at www.medicblood.org or by calling 865-524-3074.
The City of Athens has scheduled its 200th anniversary celebration for Tuesday, Aug. 23.
The celebration will be held downtown at Market Park beginning at 6 p.m. and the community is invited to gather for fellowship and historic storytelling.
Those planning to attend are encouraged to bring their own chairs.
The keynote speaker for the event will be Dr. Steve Byrum, author of “August 1, 1946. The Battle of Athens, Tennessee.” Other guest speakers and special video presentations are being planned.
For questions regarding the Athens Bicentennial Celebration, contact the Office of the City Manager at 423-744-2700, opt. 9.
The Good Faith Clinic will be open on the campus of Christ Community Church, located at 18 S. Congress Parkway in Athens, on Aug. 23 and 30. Refills at 3 p.m. and doctor visits at 3:30 p.m.
The Good Faith Clinic is primary health care for residents of McMinn and Meigs counties, ages 18-64, who do not have any form of medical insurance, including TennCare.
McMinn County High School Class of 1992 is preparing to hold its 30-year reunion.
On Friday, Sept. 2, class members will reminisce on Friday nights under the lights at the McMinn County football field while watching the Cherokees take on Rhea County.
Game tickets may be purchased through the office prior to the game or at the gate. There will be a section designated for class members to sit together.
On Saturday, Sept, 3, from 6 to 10 p.m., a causal get-together will be held at Mouse Creek Golf Course, located at 1118 Congress Parkway N. in Athens. The event fee is $10 per person and may be paid at the door.
Dinner will feature the Big Daddy’s Barbecue Food Truck on site. This will be in addition to the $10 event fee. A cash bar will be available.
Class members are encouraged to pass this information along to those in the 1992 graduating class who are not on social media.
The Athens Parks and Recreation Department has announced a monthly food truck event that will be hosted at Market Park on Tuesdays from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.
The public is welcome to enjoy a meal from a food truck and check out the fresh produce and goods at the Athens Farmers Market. Food trucks must be health department inspected and pre-registered. All interested food trucks should return a completed application to the Parks and Recreation Department, and event is limited to the first six food trucks.
For more information, contact the Office of Parks & Recreation at 423-744-2700, ext. 3.
The City of Niota is hosting a drive-thru COVID-19 testing site on Main Street near the old library building.
The site will operate on Monday, Tuesday and Thursday of each week. Anyone interested can register online at www.mycovidtestnow.com or on site, and also by calling 1-800-336-9507.
The PCR (nasal or oral) 48 to 72 hour rapid test is available.
