The City of Athens turns 200 years old this year and the kickoff for the recognition of that will be held at the McMinn County Living Heritage Museum on Friday, March 18.
The event is free to the public and will provide a variety of attractions for people to enjoy.
According to Living Heritage Museum Director Ann Davis, events will be held on all three levels of the museum.
“On the upper level of the museum there will be demonstrations going from 1 p.m. until 5 p.m.,” she noted. “The upper level activities include spinning, weaving, wood burning, natural dying, Cherokee baskets, pottery and Appalachian musical instruments.”
The main level of the building will feature the Community Artist League as well as Bicentennial History of Art exhibit.
“This has been a competitive exhibit and there will be prizes given,” Davis noted. “It is sponsored by Paul Willson and we have some fabulous pictures. Everything the artist league members have done represent a piece of history that has happened in the city in the last 200 years and it is just an incredible exhibit of talent.”
Starting from 1 p.m. until 2:30 p.m. there will also be live music performed by a group who frequents the museum.
The lower level will also have activities starting at 1 p.m.
“At 1 p.m. the activities will be kicked off by Jim Brooks, who plays Appalachian music in the traditional way and will do so for an hour,” she noted. “At 2 p.m. there will be a video on Professor (W.E.) Nash, who was a well known figure in our community, and that video will be highlighting his life and members of his family will be here to discuss more about him and answer questions. Then at 3 p.m. there will be a reading of ‘Torn Apart,’ which is a book about the divisions in our area during the Civil War. The reading will be done by Joe Guy, Jordan Curtis and Paul Willson.”
Continuing the list of activities on the lower level, there will be a presentation on the Free Hill community at 3:30 p.m., at 4:30 p.m. there will be a skit by the Athens Area Council for the Arts telling the story of how Athens got its name, at 5 p.m. there will be students from Athens City Middle School performing patriotic music and at 5:15 p.m. awards will be presented to the winners from the Community Artist League exhibit.
“In the earlier part of the afternoon E.G.Fisher Library will be having children’s activities between 1 and 3 p.m. on the lower level,” Davis stated. “There will be a revealing of a panting of significant people, places and events in the history of Athens. After the unveiling of the picture there will be copies for sale and there will be a reception catered by Ambiance.”
Davis expressed her excitement for the Living Heritage Museum hosting the first event of the Athens Bicentennial.
“I think this is such a wonderful opportunity for the museum to be working with partners within the community and to be able to honor the 200 year history we have in the city,” she expressed. “It has been a very exciting event for the museum to host and we enjoyed working with different people in the community to put all the different programs together.”
Though the museum won’t be host for every Bicentennial event this year, the museum is set to hold bicentennial exhibits periodically in celebration of the city.
“There will also be representatives from the City of Athens as well as Veteran Affairs on the upper levels to talk about their part in the history of the City of Athens. Parks and Recs Director Austin Fesmire will also be telling people of the history Athens has with the warship, the Destroyer,” she noted. “I hope this will give us a better understanding of our ancestors and those who have sacrificed to make our community what it is today ... I hope this will be a way to enrich everyone’s knowledge of all that happened in previous years to make our city what it is today. I want to thank everyone who worked with us to make this day possible. It has taken a community of people and we are very grateful for their participation.”
